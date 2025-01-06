A man’s video of his struggle with a fork and knife at a restaurant gained traction on social media

The video, set to the Kasongo Yeye song, shows him hilariously trying to eat his meal using the utensils

SA people were entertained by his blunder and joked that he should’ve just used his hands instead

A man showed how he struggled using a fork and knife. Image: @ramaphakelatebogomaxwell

Source: TikTok

Yoh, not everyone is accustomed to restaurant etiquette. One man treated himself to a Spur meal, but the real challenge wasn’t the food – it was the fork and knife.

Man shows restaurant blunder

Sharing his hilarious struggle on his TikTok page @ramaphakelatebogomaxwell, he turned the embarrassing moment into a viral hit.

The clip shows the guy awkwardly trying to navigate his utensils, and it was a mission.

The popular Kasongo Yeye tune made the clip pure comedy gold. But props to him for not taking himself too seriously.

Age to develop cutlery skills

According to the NHS, many cultures opt not to use cutlery, but for those who do, around the age of 2 is a good time to start introducing it. It’s recommended to begin with a spoon and fork. Typically, children develop the skills to use a knife and fork independently by the age of 7.

Watch the video below:

Thousands of Mzansi peeps were in stitches, flooding the comments with jokes and advice.

Look at a few reactions below:

@June.Rose stated:

"Tebogo what are you doing mara? 🤣😂"

@PositiveVibes highlighted:

"That's why God gave us hands. 😭😁"

@vovo suggested:

"He must open up his YouTube and check videos on how to use a fork and knife, simple as that."

@Violetdialwa said:

"Keep on trying one day you will manage."

@davidchitundu commented:

"Kasongo making sure that nothing is wasted. Food is expensive! 😂😂😂😂"

@AlanAlan joked:

"Ulwile u bafo. 🤣🤣🤣"

@That'sjustShimmy mentioned:

"That's right, get every crumb, it's Januworry. That's why they must wipe tables and keep them clean when we are seated. 😂👑🍀🔥"

@LOON added:

"I feel your pain. 🤣🤣🤣"

