A kid was at a restaurant for a treat, and he was fully committed to enjoying his meal with all utensils at his disposal

The TikTok went viral as people gushed over the young boy who was determined to eat his food with a fork and knife

Netizens were in stitches as they watched the kid doing the most to savour his burger and chip courtesy of his sister

A TikTok of a child in a restaurant caused a buzz with how he held a fork and knife. Peeps were in tears as they watched the kid try to cut his food.

A kid tried to use a fork and knife, and people were amused by the effort he put in. Image: brillie07

Source: TikTok

One woman was spoiling her little brother, and he was having the time of his life. TikTok users loved seeing the kid enjoy his meal.

TikTok of kid struggling with eating utensils causes a buzz

A TikTokker @brillie07 shared a video of her little brother whom she recently met for the first time. The video was heartwarming as the kid focused on his meal. The tiny tot aggressively sawed at the burger, trying to cut it into pieces. Watch the video below::

Mzansi peeps crack jokes about boy's fork and knife skills

Peeps are often amused by kids' shenanigans. Netizens gushed over the adorable child enjoying his food.

Mawama Gurlz commented:

"Atleast uyazama wena bhabha some adults don't bt even know which side the fork should be on."

Taugadi_M commented:

"Justice for that burger."

Phomolo commented:

"I absolutely love the fact that you allowed him to cut it himself."

user515632753871 commented:

"If you don’t cut that burger for him."

Ntokozo commented:

"I thought he was murdering the poor burger."

