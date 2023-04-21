A funny video of a man learning that his wife is pregnant with baby number five has gone viral online

The footage shows the husband being surprised by his son holding a sonogram showing a scan of a baby

The man is seen in absolute disbelief as he questions whether his pregnant wife is pranking him

One unexpectant father got the shock of his life when his pregnant wife found a creative way to reveal that their family was growing.

A father of four could not believe his eyes when his son revealed another little one was on the way.

A hilarious video posted by the W Family (@wfamily) on TikTok shows the unsuspecting man standing outside his home with his children as one of his boys walks out the door hiding something behind his back.

Excited to see what surprise his son had for him, the man asks the boy to show what he is hiding. Lo and behold, the boy reveals a sonogram scan, nearly giving the man a mini heart attack.

The man instantly turns to his wife, recording the video footage, repeatedly saying:

"No, no, no there's no way" in disbelief.

According to the wife and mother of four, this was no joke, and the W Family will soon be welcoming baby number five to the crew.

Social media users had a good laugh in the comments as they responded to the man's hilarious reaction to what we hope is good news.

Check out the video and some of the comments below:

Glorifying Art responded:

"The fact that you hid it long enough to get an ultrasound. My husband would know. Plus, I wouldn't be able to keep it in."

Elizabeth Licea111 replied:

"His soul left his body."

Mel commented:

"I’m curious how he’s created 4 other children and doesn’t know how it happens still."

ChickieW.U. wrote:

"Narrator - there was in fact, a way."

Ashley replied:

"Lmao, guess he better go get the snip snip or it's gonna keep happening."

miss_hope_elise commented:

"Y’all might need a replacement the way the little one playing with the socket."

Chastity Estrella said:

"5 No's. One for each Lil' Blessing."

Alexis Jackson wrote:

"He looks so scared, he going through it with them kids ❤️❤️"

