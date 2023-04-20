Abraham, a focused young boy, has been captured on camera studying and taking notes while using a streetlight

The class five pupil reveals in a TikTok video that his parents' home was without electricity, so he had to leave to study outside

Intense emotions were triggered by the footage, which has gained 314,000 views and more than 600 comments

A determined schoolboy, who identified himself as only Abraham, has been spotted learning and writing his notes with a streetlight in a viral TikTok video.

The class five pupil disclosed that he had to move from his parents' residence to study with the streetlight because they had no electricity.

Caring man finds boy learning with streetlight

The child was spotted by a caring man who parked his car after seeing the boy squatting in a dry open drainage.

Boy spotted learning with streetlight in video gets many emotional.

Source: UGC

When asked who he lives with, the youngster claimed he was under the care of his mother and father.

''I live with my mom,'' he said, later adding in the footage that his mom and father were home.

The child's clip has raked in over 314 000 views, over 38, 000 reactions, and more than 600 comments at the time of this publication.

Watch the footage below:

Reactions to video of a determined boy

@Ibeen said:

"These people deserve scholarships, but unfortunately, the scholarship goes to the rich in Ghana."

@Deric posted:

"God, send your angels to watch over Abraham."

@Gabby_Smallz reacted:

"Nobody is talking about his name Abraham; this boy got a future he’s not giving up."

@Keon Jeffers reacted:

"May his life be a testimony and blessing fall on him! "

@Esibosschiq said:

"Please, how can we help him. We need to help him get light in the house so that he can learn at home."

@Empress reacted:

"In the meantime, can we send flashlights and batteries until someone comes up with something?"

@chocoasante posted:

"Abraham has a bright future."

@whoisnneka said:

"How can we help, please? Seriously."

@M&Fatou J S commented:

"That’s my nephew's name. How can we help?"

@BKD❤️ commented:

"So respectful."

@Josyfergu reacted:

"I’m sad when I see kids go through this, and after completing university, they don’t get job opportunities."

@Reallprettyfaceee said:

"He is so bright and determined. I pray for his future."

@Sheis.baantima commented:

"The way he adds please to everything he says . God bless him."

@MsPecan2 said:

"Dedication at its best."

@Ericos said:

"I can't hold my cry. God help him."

@Debonair 84 Steve Debs commented:

"God will surely see this boy through."

@Yaamanu posted:

"May God locate this boy."

@Mr B commented:

"I'm concerned about him talking with strangers at night."

Girl spotted learning under streetlight gets refurbished cubicle

In a similar story, Ghana's leading news site YEN.com.gh previously reported that a determined young girl who was spotted learning under a solar streetlight in a village in Ghana could learn in the comfort of her house thanks to Saddick Adams.

The Ghanaian sports journalist and his colleagues have refurbished a small cubicle in the girl's house with desks and connected it to power to enable her to study at night.

