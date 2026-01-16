A wildlife photographer captured footage of a rhino blocking traffic and then pushing multiple vehicles with its head

The incident happened when several cars started rushing past instead of giving the animal space

South Africans defended the rhino, saying it had enough of traffic disturbing its territory and calling for people to respect wildlife

A wildlife photographer has shared footage of a stressed rhino pushing multiple vehicles with its head after becoming overwhelmed by traffic in Mpumalanga. The video was posted on 6 January 2026 and shows what the video poster described as "rush-hour traffic" in the bush, with the rhino blocking the road and eventually reacting defensively when cars started rushing past.

In the caption, the photographer explained that what viewers were seeing wasn't aggression but stress. They were out on an afternoon drive and came across what looked like rush-hour traffic in the bush, with everyone waiting patiently to see what was ahead. After about 15 minutes, they saw the reason. It was a rhino standing in the road, blocking traffic. Eventually, the rhino lay down next to the road, and cars began passing slowly. Unfortunately, a few vehicles started rushing past instead of giving the animal space, which is when the rhino became uncomfortable.

The photographer was next to pass when the rhino noticed their vehicle and performed a mock charge, which is a warning and not an attack. Luckily, the person explained, there was no damage, but with around 20 cars behind them, reversing wasn't an option. The photographer shared that the situation was completely avoidable and that rhinos have poor eyesight. Sudden movement, engine noise, revving, or speeding past can trigger a defensive response.

The wildlife expert explained that the safest option when encountering a rhino is to keep a large distance, switch off your engine if possible, let wildlife move on in their own time, and never rush an animal off the road.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Mzansi defends the stressed rhino

South Africans shared their thoughts on the incident in Facebook user @Our Wild Journal's clip:

@jennifer_manikkam wrote:

"I can imagine that this Rhino has had enough of all the traffic disturbing their territory."

@emotion_mashele gushed:

"Poor him, you can see how stressed he was, this isn't nice 😥"

@elrida_eckard said:

"Thank you for respecting and understanding nature. Not always do humans react with compassion towards animals."

@thozama_thozì_lebakeng commented:

"Where we stay, we have four that visit our front yard to graze on our grass."

@aashiq_abels suggested:

"Kruger should close the park down for a few months so that animals can live without disturbance."

@marianne_kemna_nel stated:

"Can these people go to the Zoo 😳😫😢"

@lindi_garizio wrote:

"Too many cars 😕"

@cindy_habermann said:

"It's his home, and it's being invaded."

