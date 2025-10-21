Robert Marawa ignited national debate with his cryptic post calling South Africa “a court case"

His comments come amid high-profile investigations, including the Madlanga Commission and the Parliament Ad Hoc Committee, raising questions about recent testimonies

Social media users reacted strongly, expressing frustration and concern over the country’s ongoing issues

Sports broadcaster Robert Marawa has weighed in on the state of affairs in South Africa with an incisive post on his social media account.

Known for his outspoken views on X (formerly Twitter), Marawa frequently comments on controversial issues and matters of national interest, often sparking agreement from South Africans.

Sports broadcaster Robert Marawa has shared his views on the current affairs in South Africa.

With the country currently focused on the Madlanga Commission, a public inquiry announced in July 2025 by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, Marawa has not held back from sharing his opinions.

Another case of national interest involves the Parliament Ad Hoc Committee, which Marawa criticised for putting Mkhwanazi through long hours of testimony that extended into the night.

What does Marawa mean by calling South Africa 'a Court Case'?"

Marawa’s latest post, though cryptic, resonated with many South Africans. On Tuesday, 21 October 2025, he wrote on X:

“South Africa is a Court Case.”

The post immediately sparked discussion, with users sharing strong reactions, some agreeing, others offering alternative perspectives.

Sports broadcaster Robert Marawa showed his support of Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Public reactions flood social media

South Africans quickly voiced their opinions, echoing Marawa’s sentiments and reflecting widespread frustration with ongoing national issues:

@lesiba_lj:

"No, SA is a crime scene, so illegal foreigners want to commit another crime within a crime scene."

@ngelemgcini:

"Cry, my beloved country 😢."

@wmacgwenzi:

"Assuming NPA has done something. At this rate, everyone should be arrested in South Africa until proven innocent. That time I didn't have a lullaby, bare eng, arrabayi. Yona, yeyo. 😭😭😭😭"

@kulture_santana:

"Mkhwanazi did say we won't be able to stomach the truth 😭😭😭😭."

@Cloones2wo:

"We don't even know what to watch anymore: Madlanga Commission, Senzo Meyiwa trial, Judge Mbenege tribunal, Parliament Ad-hoc Committee."

@Thamara16234982:

"Yup. We used to have artists singing against apartheid, 'bring back Mandela & stuff.' The current artists are mum about the deterioration of the country! They just look away rather. That's very worrisome. We've celebrity, not artists, I guess."

@mxolisi1983:

"Now it's clear as to why Mr Malema wasn't available to cross-examine Sibiya."

@Xikhiya:

"This one too 😭 😭."

@Lecheadi:

"The ANC led us into this mess by leaving the country on autopilot. Bloody useless cadres."

@tumelo_br:

"No, SA is a crime scene. Then illegal foreigners want to commit another crime within a crime scene."

