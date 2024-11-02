Louis Liebenberg was recently arrested in connection with a diamond Ponzi scheme

The 60-year-old allegedly defrauded investors out of billions of rands through the scheme

South Africans want Liebenberg to stop using Zuma's name as an excuse for his arrest

Louis Liebenberg believes he is being targeted because of his close ties to Jacob Zuma. Image: @Devi_HQ/ Kyodo News Stills.

Louis Liebenberg believes there is more to his arrest than meets the eye.

The well-known diamond dealer was arrested in connection with an elaborate diamondPonzii scheme.

Investors were allegedly swindled out of billions of rands through the scheme.

Liebenberg says ties to Zuma cost him

Speaking exclusively to IOL, the 60-year-old claimed that his association with Jacob Zuma was why he was being targeted.

Liebenberg is a known funder of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) leader, Jacob Zuma.

It’s been reported that he gave Msholozi around R10 million for the upkeep of Nkandla.

“I have visited Nkandla, and I have seen for myself that Zuma is a man of the people,” he said of the former state president.

He added that he and Zuma shared the belief that wealth belongs to the people, which was another reason he was targeted.

Liebenberg facing numerous charges

The 60-year-old was arrested along with his wife, Desiree, Magdelena Kleynhans, Johannes Badenhorst, Helena Schulenburg, Adriaan Strydom, Christelle Badenhorst, Nicolize van Heerden and Walter Niendinger.

They all face charges of fraud, racketeering, money laundering, theft, and contravening statutory laws and the Companies Act.

South Africans scoff at Liebenberg’s excuse

Lloyd Kgomotso Sedio said:

“He was already controversial and accused of illegal and criminal activities long before he supported Zuma. He is desperately trying to use Zuma’s name to cry victimisation and garner support.”

Deborah Lücke added:

“I'm sure his mate Zuma will wangle something for him. He has enough experience with courts and how to pull a fast one to get out of jail🙄.”

Nevil Gilfillan stated:

“The fact that he is a Zumanite should be enough to incriminate him.”

Marika Jordaan said:

“He is just trying to take the spotlight off himself. That is why he is making it a political issue. It has nothing to do with supporting the MK and Zuma. He is using the Zuma name to try to score points with the judicial system. He used them when he knew he was going to be prosecuted for his own wrongdoing. He is accused of money laundering and, racketeering, etc. The justice system must now do its job to prove it.”

Timothee Makanishe joked:

“If that is why you have been arrested, then you are in big trouble.”

