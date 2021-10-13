South African stunner, Wela Mlokoti, is celebrating former Constitutional Court Justice Chris Jafta following his retirement as her boss

Mlokoti says she learned a lot from the veteran legal mind and penned an appreciation post after working as a clerk for the retired justice

The former University of Cape Town LLB student is also receiving positive reactions from the viral post

Wela Mlokoti is a proud woman as she headed online to share a special moment in her career in the legal field. The stunning woman took to social media to thank retired Justice Chris Jafta and Sisis Khampepe.

Mlokoti says her first job was as a clerk and explains she worked closely with Jafta. She states she completed her LLB degree and her first major break was to work hand-in-hand with the veteran legal mind.

Mzansi is also praising the woman as she credits Jafta for guidance and priceless experience. She wrote on Twitter:

“Yesterday Justices Chris Jafta and Sisi Khampepe also retired. Clerking for Justice Jafta was my first job after my LLB and I’m so grateful for the experience. I learned and I grew.”

@Thami_Tom said:

“From the recent retirements of justices, l can safely say that we've had hired guns who participated in the political space and progressive judges. Thank you progressive judges for defending justice but not politics. History will judge some ANC justices harshly.”

@Ntate_Mloka said:

“I went through the Judgement of the wrongful incarceration of President Jacob Zuma and I must say that the judiciary is captured. Except for Justice Jafta. I wish him well in his retirement.”

@Sijadu_Jama said:

“Justice Jafta was my favourite Justice. His slow speaking style (is he like that over coffee?), his questions, his legal philosophy. He was the best in the ConCourt.”

@WelaMlokoti said:

“When he took his clerks for lunch he was pretty much the same person.”

@uThembisa said:

“Mathabo and now you...you ladies make me so so proud.”

@Mighty2822 said:

“Jafta J was my favorite CC JUDGE….I am really saddened by his delay!”

@ThulaniSundu said:

“First year out of uni? What a rare privilege. Upwards and onwards for you.”

