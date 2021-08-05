Halala: Woman Celebrates Being Admitted as an Attorney of the High Court

A local woman has inspired Mzansi after being admitted into The High Court as an attorney

The lawyer expressed much gratitude and newfound pride in herself because of the achievement

Mzansi took to the comments section and wished the brainy beauty well on her journey

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A local woman has social media buzzing after heading online to share the good news of her admission into The High Court. The determined lawyer had been working long and hard for the special day and could not help celebrating with the rest of Mzansi.

This local woman is officially an attorney of The High Court. Images: @Pheli_R/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Heading online @Pheli_R shared the inspirational post with the most endearing caption.

"Truly proud of the woman I’ve become. I’m Officially Pheladi Rakhudu LLB|LLM. Attorney, Notary Public & Conveyancer of the High Court of RSA," she captioned the inspirational post along with praying hands and a cute heart emoji.

Social media users could not help wishing the stunner well. Check out some of the comments below:

@KeoraHlope said:

"!!! So proud of you!!! So you'll be there in court saying "My Lord, as my learned friend has articulated..."

@docta_vee said:

"Any progress for any one of us should be progress for every one of us. Congratulations."

@sir_jonesy said:

"Usebenzile chomam! Congratulations."

@lungsan4 said:

"Congratulations to you. Keep the good work, such an inspiration on women’s month."

@kahlologeo said:

"Big ups to you Pheladi. I'm still pursuing that dream m on my third year planning a career change. You are inspiring me big time."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

“All the best”: Lovely woman celebrates getting job at Gauteng High Court

In similar news, Briefly News previously reported that The High Court of South Africa has a new attorney and that is none other than a bubbly lady who took top social media to break the news. @BK_Butterphly shared an inspiring post on Twitter, introducing herself as a new lawyer at the High Court.

Naturally, social media users went straight to the comments section to celebrate and congratulate the beautiful woman.

@Din_ZeeM said:

“Congratulations mama!”

@GawdItsMajor said:

“You did so much with your career, even your peers call you an OG.”

@JaraUviwe said:

“Congratulations and all the best sisi.”

@ThakgaleGrace said:

“I love this for you. Congratulations babe.”

@MateusSammy said:

“Alright black queen I see you, time to shine, the spotlight is on.”

@Bossvandy said:

“Congratulations Sweets.”

@Reaney_xx said:

“Congratulations beautiful.”

@MissMputa said:

“Well done you.”

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za