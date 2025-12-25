A young Zulu woman enjoyed a traditional ceremony in her honour

A TikTok video of a Zulu lady went viral. People were amused as she shared her experience with the traditional ceremony.

The lady showed the fruits of her memulo in a TikTok video. Image: @acyonceagainxo

Source: TikTok

The Zulu woman amassed thousands of likes with a hilarious post. Online users shared thoughts on the cultural practice the young woman enjoyed.

Memulo is a Zulu practice, and the TikTokker was excited to get her own. It is a type of coming-of-age ceremony for young women.

In a video on TikTok by @acyonceagainxo, she was counting cash. The lady revealed she had her memulo recently. She said she felt rich as she counted the money she got from guests at the travel event in her honour.

According to African Traditional Wear, umemulo marks a woman's transition from girlhood to adulthood. When a Zulu lady turns 21, she is honoured for presumably preserving her body for marriage and respecting her family with the decision. The ceremony, including the pinning of gifts, was meant to help her with her future.

The memulo ceremony is a Zulu tradition for 21-year-olds. Image: KhaCno Photo & Video

Source: Facebook

South Africa applauds memulo practice

People admitted they envied the honour of a memulo. Online users admired the money the woman @acyonceagainxo received. Watch the video of the woman counting her money below:

kakudjiissa envied the woman's post memulo video:

"I wanted umemulo, but I'm not Zulu, so they won't do it right."

trueroyale_ also wished she had a memulo:

"This is what I wanted from my parents, but bathi fusek, I kept myself until age 26 😩😩😩 Ningahleki. angikakholwa 😭"

zeyzeywas happy for the young lady:

"Hopefully they didn't have you pay for the rental cold room nd mobile toilets😅😅😅 ey ngoba bavele be budget ngayo imali yakho 😂😂😂 I was happy I could give my friends imali yoku gibela nd a few family members who were unemployed who came to help us😊"

A❤️‍🔥 wondered:

"Question, does the money you guys get cover the amount of money you spent planning the event?"

LegendKaNzwakele shared her memulo expectations:

"I kept myself pure till I was 21. Ngacela umemulo, kwathiwa "uzozibona". Yohh😭😭🤣🤣🤣 any way syakbongela o."

THANDO.S.SOMPANE was curious:

"Is this the ceremony you have when you turn 16? and a tshwitshwi of course 😊 I really want this for my daughter."

lulamacele876 admitted:

"😪😭 I barely made a thousand."

@Sis Nuh we Belly buster 🍋 gushed:

"Congratulations Sthandwa 🥰🥰🥰... everything went well 😀"

Soso♡|Being & Becoming💅 was touched:

"Nah, being a motswana gwa bora😭😭😭 tota keng ka letso le mara?"

