A young woman from Khayelitsha shared a video of her grandmother playing soccer with neighbourhood children

The gogo made an amazing move and caught the ball to stop a young boy from scoring a goal

Mzansi praised the grandmother's skills and shared memories of their own grandparents

A grandmother from the Eastern Cape has won hearts online after showing off her soccer skills with local children in their neighbourhood. The heartwarming video was shared on 21 December 2025 by her granddaughter @siphokaziyamkelisipho.nkambile, who lives in Khayelitsha in the Western Cape but was originally from Umtata. She posted the clip with the caption:

"One thing about my grandma, she's a mood. I missed her so much. I'm at my peace, maan🥹🥹😂"

The video showed the family, along with neighbourhood kids, spending time together in a grassy area next to their homes. The grandmother was playing soccer with some of the neighbourhood kids when a young boy tried to score a goal against her. The gogo surprised everyone by dropping down on her knees and catching the ball to stop him from scoring.

The granddaughter filming the video and other people watching shouted out in excitement and surprise. The children couldn't believe what they had just seen, with the young boy looking shocked that the older woman managed to stop him. Other kids who were watching clapped their hands and cheered for the gogo.

SA reacts to the gogo's soccer skills

The video went viral and got over 22,000 reactions and more than 500 comments from Netizens who related to the clip and praised the grandmother and shared how much they missed their own grandparents on Facebook user @siphokaziyamkelisipho.nkambile's clip:

@bonga_tema said:

"The catch? The lil' jog and the throw? She definitely was a goalkeeper back then 🥹❤️🤷🏽‍♂️"

@mfana_ngcongo joked:

"She grew up playing soccer, you can see🔥🔥🔥 Kaizer needs to sign her."

@mlungisi_willies praised her strength and wrote:

"Wow, that's amazing, Gogo strong 👏"

@junaid_dukes_masamba stated:

"❤️❤️ This is a blessing, man, having such magogo."

@mninimzi_sduli_todolo noticed the health benefits:

"This is a good exercise in a smart way for ooGogo."

The benefits of older people playing games

According to Bethesda Health, playing games isn't just fun for seniors but also helps keep their minds and memories sharp. Games that need strategy and thinking ahead, like checkers, chess and card games, have been proven to improve short-term memory and cognitive skills. Regular gaming helps older adults maintain the critical reasoning skills they need to live independently.

As shown in the research that was featured in The Journals of Gerontology, people who played games regularly were much less likely to suffer from cognitive decline compared to those who didn't play. Physical games like soccer also help them stay active and healthy.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

