The ANC Youth League says Christmas is grim for young South Africans due to soaring youth unemployment

Millions of youths face joblessness, hunger, and exclusion from economic opportunities

The league calls on the government to declare youth unemployment a national disaster and take urgent action

The ANC Youth League called for President Ramaphosa to intervene in the youth unemployment crisis. Image: Frenni Shivambu/ Getty Images

ANC Youth League Warns of Bleak Festive Season for South Africa’s Youth

As South Africans celebrate Christmas, the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) has highlighted the harsh reality facing millions of young people, describing the season as overshadowed by joblessness, hunger, and economic exclusion.

According to IOL, the league said the holidays have become a stark reminder of widening inequality for a generation largely locked out of economic opportunities.

In a statement,the ANCYL warned that with millions of young people unable to access work, education, or economic opportunities, Christmas arrives not as a season of hope but as a painful reminder of broken promises and deepening inequality.

“Youth unemployment remains the single greatest threat to social stability, dignity and the future of our country,” the league said.

The league stressed that prolonged joblessness has contributed to dependency, mental distress, and a growing sense of purposelessness among the youth. Against this backdrop, the ANCYL renewed its call for President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare youth unemployment a national disaster, arguing that the crisis demands urgent government action.

According to the league, a disaster declaration would unlock emergency powers to mobilise resources, fast-track interventions, reduce bureaucratic hurdles, and implement large-scale, youth-focused economic programmes.

“Such a move would also send a powerful signal that the government fully recognises the depth of the crisis and is prepared to act decisively,” the statement added.

Reaffirming its commitment to young South Africans, the league said it would continue to push for economic justice.

“We refuse to normalise unemployment and poverty as permanent features of our democracy,” the ANCYL said. It added that South Africa’s youth deserve more than mere survival,they deserve “opportunity, dignity and a future that offers real hope.”

Young South Africans contend with record high unemployment rates

Youth unemployment in South Africa sits at 62.4% among 18- to 24-year-olds, leaving many young people struggling financially and facing harsher economic realities than previous generations. With limited income, saving is often impossible, leaving them under intense financial pressure.

Victor Bucarizza, Executive Partner at GIB Private Clients, noted that tight budgets and rising living costs make it difficult for young people to take the first step toward financial stability. He emphasised the importance of setting small, achievable financial goals. “By starting to save, even a little, over time a generation could move away from dependency and achieve greater financial stability,” he said.

How does unemployment affect mental health?

The reality is even harsher when considering that 55.7% of young South Africans aged 18-35 are unemployed, not in training, and not in school. This situation traps many in a cycle of job hunting and repeated rejection, taking a heavy emotional toll and affecting mental health.

Groups such as SA Youth and Phapano recommend practical steps to cope with the mental strain of unemployment. They advise maintaining a structured daily routine with rest, exercise, and small goals, focusing on manageable steps, seeking support from mentors or peers, and limiting exposure to negative social media content to protect mental well-being.

Christmas Celebrations are overshadowed by joblessness for SA youth. Image: Frenni Shivambu/ Getty Images

A story of resilience

On a lighter note, Briefly previously reported on a man who shared his story of surviving six years of unemployment on Tik Tok, after previously earning a comfortable salary. Despite losing his financial stability, he shared how he managed to survive and offered inspiration for others facing similar struggles.

