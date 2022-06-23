The final chapter of the Zondo Commission State Capture Report was handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said Ramaphosa had enough evidence to expose state capture and the Guptas, but did not

The report also explains that Ramaphosa should have known that the funding for his CR17 campaign came from corrupt individuals

PRETORIA - Chief Justice Raymond Zondo made serious allegations against President Cyril Ramaphosa in the final State Capture Report. Zondo handed the report over to Ramaphosa on Wednesday 22 June at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The commission’s chairperson cast doubts about the president’s explanation as to why he did not speak out more firmly against the state capture. Zondo noted that Ramaphosa surely had enough evidence related to the Gupta brothers and the state capture since at least 2010.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo believes that President Cyril Ramaphosa should have acted against state capture.

He said that Ramaphosa had the duty as the deputy president to act on the evidence. The president argued that he was working from within the African National Congress to resist state capture. News24 reports that Zondo said Ramaphosa did not have the ability to provide examples of the resistance.

The chief justice also said that Ramaphosa should have known that the funding for his CR17 campaign came from Bosasa. Zondo said that the president’s repeated claim that he was in the dark about his campaign funding has “troublesome” implications.

He said it was Ramaphosa’s responsibility to ensure funds were solicited and used accountably, which the president failed to do. Zondo added that Ramaphosa’s campaign solicited donations from individuals suspected to be involved in corrupt activities. According to TimesLIVE, Zondo added that if Ramaphosa had not remained quiet about the corruption, those responsible could have been arrested sooner.

SA reacts to report

Social media users believe that the president should be held accountable for not reporting evidence regarding the state capture:

Sizwe Mcunu said:

“So, CJ Zondo is basically saying that Mr President knew about the crimes and did nothing about it. Last time I checked it was also a crime not to report wrongdoing in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime.”

Cathi Watson posted:

“Ramaphosa lives on planet Cyril. Sees no evil, hears no evil and that is why state capture happened.”

Ngoako Rabothata added:

“Zondo should have recommended that Cyril must be charged for failing to report a crime when he saw it happening.”

Quincy Courtesy commented:

"He must then be held accountable, I wish Zondo’s final findings deal decisively with the corrupt officials.”

Nomthandazo Tembe stated:

“The entire cabinet during Zuma’s tenure should be charged with treason the country would not be in this mess if they acted on Zuma, they are accomplices to treason.”

Tony Ganas wrote:

“He sat back and enjoyed the ride. Now he is driving that bus. Sure, Zondo will protect him.”

DA Leader John Steenhuisen Calls for Ramaphosa and Zondo to explain the State Capture Report delay

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported that leader of the Democratic Alliance John Steenhuisen calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa and Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to explain the reasons for the postponement of the State Capture commission report. He said another postponement of the final State Capture Commission Report was “wrong and deeply unethical” on Monday 20 June.

Steenhuisen calls on the president and judge Zondo to explain the nature of their meeting, who initiated it, and why it was permitted to go ahead. TimesLIVE reported that he said it is evident that the meeting conflicts with the principles of independence and justice.

