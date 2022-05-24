President Cyril Ramaphosa said Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was the best candidate for the position

He defended his decision while responding to a written parliamentary question from EFF MP Dumisani Fannie Mthenjane

Ramaphosa said he followed the requirements for the position of chief justice set out in the constitution

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa defended his decision to appoint Justice Raymond Zondo as chief justice. He was appointed in March and members of the Economic Freedom Fighters criticised Ramaphosa’s decision.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) recommended Judge Mandisa Maya over Zondo for the position. Ramaphosa responded to a written parliamentary question from EFF MP Dumisani Fannie Mthenjane asking for him to explain why he made the decision.

President Cyril Ramaphosa stands by his decision to appoint Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Image: Esa Alexander/Pool/AFP & Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan

Source: Getty Images

The president said he considered the great value in ensuring continuity and in the leadership of the judiciary. Ramaphosa said he followed the requirements for the position of chief justice set out in the constitution, according to News24.

The requirements included the chief justice being the head of the judiciary, exercising responsibility, monitoring norms and standards for the exercise of the judicial functions of all courts and being the head of the Constitutional Court. Ramaphosa said that the factors were among the reasons why Zondo was named chief justice. He added that after considering all the factors, it was determined that Zondo was the best person for the job.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Following Zondo’s appointment, The EFF released a statement in March which questioned his credibility and Ramaphosa’s decision. The national spokesperson for the EFF Sinawo Tambo described Zondo as a member of the judiciary who is prone to descending into the political arena when he is expected to exercise restraint, TimesLIVE reported.

SA reacts

Social media users did not buy Ramaphosa’s comments and believe that he made a deal with Zondo:

@mageba4uv said:

“Obviously, he was the best option for Ramaphosa they struck a deal.”

@Mlindo02892759 wrote:

“They are busy complimenting each other, how nice.”

@Makhosonke299 posted:

“True since no findings against Ramaphosa on the state capture report.”

@taoloArd added:

“Favour for favour.”

Zondo report says President Cyril Ramaphosa's appointment saved country from more damage, Mzansi weighs in

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported if President Cyril Ramaphosa was not elected in 2017, more damage would have been caused, said chairperson of the state capture commission, chief justice Raymond Zondo, during day two of the inquiry.

Ramaphosa had taken over from former president Jacob Zuma who planned to appoint finance ministers who were approved by the Guptas. At the time, former finance minister Malusi Gigaba who was appointed by Zuma was fired.

According to the report, National Treasury would have suffered more damage if Gigaba was still in the ministerial position. The report stated that the Guptas were adamant to capture the National Treasury and it was a miracle that it was freed from the “tentacles of the Guptas”, TimesLIVE reported. Zondo said the thought of what could have happened if Zuma was not removed along with his allies is troubling.

Source: Briefly News