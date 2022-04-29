Chairperson of the state capture commission chief justice Raymond Zondo said President Cryil Ramaphosa saved the National Treasury

National Treasury would have suffered more damage if former finance minister Malusi Gigabawas still in the position

The country must be grateful to former finance ministers Pravin Gordhan and Nhlanhla Nene for not being corrupt

JOHANNESBURG - If President Cyril Ramaphosa was not elected in 2017 more damage would have been caused, said chairperson of the state capture commission chief justice Raymond Zondo during day two of the inquiry.

Ramaphosa had taken over from former president Jacob Zuma who planned to appoint finance ministers who were approved by the Guptas. At the time, former finance minister Malusi Gigaba who was appointed by Zuma was fired.

chairperson of the state capture commission chief justice Raymond Zondo praised President Cyril Ramaphosa during the inquiry. Image: Phill Magakoe & Rodger Bosch/Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to the report, National Treasury would have suffered more damage if Gigaba was still in the ministerial position. The report stated that the Guptas were adamant to capture the National Treasury and it was a miracle that it was freed from the “tentacles of the Guptas”, TimesLIVE reported. Zondo said the thought of what could have happened if Zuma was not removed along with his allies is troubling.

Zondo said that the country must be grateful to former finance ministers Pravin Gordhan and Nhlanhla Nene for saving the National Treasury from the Gupta’s capture. Ramaphosa thanked Zondo for his work and offered his commitment to assist with the commission.

According to News24, the questioning of Ramaphosa is set to continue in May.

Social media reacts to the Zondo commission

Tshimangadzo Nyase commented:

“That's the truth but many may argue even knowing it's the truth. Just imagine if the Guptas were still calling the shots.”

Munakisi Rantete wrote:

“Cyril might have saved SA but now we need someone to save South Africa from Cyril because he is throwing the country to the dogs again.”

Dumi David Mndaweni posted:

“Let Cyril Ramaphosa and judge Zondo enjoy their moment, it is their time. Then you say all is well with our justice system. All is well with our constitution. All is well with Zondo commission.”

Sanele Masuku said:

“The whole of the ANC should just step aside, natives are suffering because of the laws they negotiated, they even gave away the country, whose idea was to say South Africa belongs to those that live in it, what a disgrace of leadership!”

Thembelani Kwaza stated”

“We knew all of that it was a strategic plan from the ANC because it was just a year I think before he finished his 2nd term. So it was obvious that the damage was much greater.”

Murembi Manyaga added:

“Judicial overreaching. Now Former CJ wants to endorse someone for another term. I want CR on the next term but not through the commission report.”

