The newest chapter released from the state capture report shows that the Guptas probably influenced Mosebenzi Zwane’s appointment as mineral resources minister

Former President Jacob Zuma made the decision to replace Ngoako Ramatlhodi with Zwane after being supposedly asked by the Guptas

According to the report, there is no explanation why Zuma disregarded other more skilled ANC members of Parliament

JOHANNESBURG - The latest chapter from the state capture report indicates that there was a probability that Mosebenzi Zwane’s appointment as minister of mineral resources was influenced by the Guptas.

Former President Jacob Zuma made the decision to replace Ngoako Ramatlhodi with Zwane after being supposedly coerced into it according to the state capture report released on Friday 29 April.

The state capture report shows that Mosebenzi Zwane appointment as mineral resources minister was likely influenced by the Guptas. Image:Waldo Swiegers & Gulshan Khan/Getty

Zwane apparently co-operated with the Guptas while serving in the Free State provincial government. It is believed that his department performed poorly and Zwane was brought into the National Assembly in order for Zuma to appoint him as the mineral resources minister, SowetanLIVE reported.

According to the report, there is no explanation why Zuma disregarded other more skilled members of Parliament from the African National Congress (ANC) to appoint Zwane in the position.

It further stated that Zwane had no prior knowledge of being an MP and no experience in mining and mineral resources. He was also never appointed as a minister before. TimesLIVE reported that the report stated his record as a MEC in Free State was “dismal.”

South Africans react to the latest chapter

@SCE42653766 wrote:

“So who was not influenced by Guptas and how do they get to that evidence, and after Cyril Ramaphosa’s term is over are we going to get the same update.”

@Lucky_Nhlanhla1 posted:

“So now we need another commission to investigate this likelihood. This after R1 billion was spent on Zondo with countless extensions.”

@01Water commented:

“His mining charter was the best and was gone to transform the mining industry now we are suffering because of racial issues in mining.”

@MtutuFromMzansi said:

“We are going to pay for the sins of President Atul for many years to come. That is why ANC should be punished in 2024 big time. Zuma and the Guptas wouldn't have done what they did if they were not enabled by the ANC. They defended Zuma in that parliament as if there was no tomorrow.”

Malusi Gigaba responds to Raymond Zondo’s allegations against him in state capture report

Briefly News also reported former MP, Malusi Gigaba, was named in the second part of the State Capture Report as guilty of state capture involvement. Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo recommended that Gigaba be prosecuted by law enforcement.

The former MP was named alongside several Transnet executives, including Gary Pita and Brian Molefe. They are all accused of facilitating the Gupta family's role in state capture through tender fraud and bribery.

Gigaba took to social media to defend himself against Zondo's claims. He scoffed at the acting chief justice's suggestion that he be investigated further, arguing that if there were evidence pointing to the need for his arrest, then he would have been charged already.

