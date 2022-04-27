The leader of the DA John Steenhuisen said Government's response to assist communities in KZN has been poor

President Cyril Ramaphosa commented during the briefing that it is shameful to ask people not to steal relief aid

Steenhuisen called for water and sanitation services to be restored to the province before the country faces another deadly disease

PRETORIA - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa for his response in assisting the people of KwaZulu-Natal, North West and Eastern Cape and said the president should avoid making promises he is unable to keep.

The leader of the DA John Steenhuisen said there are far too many communities in KwaZulu-Natal living without water and electricity flooding the flood disaster. Steenhuisen’s comments during the joint sitting of Parliament came after Ramaphosa said that it is shameful to ask people not to steal relief aid.

DA leader John Steenhuisen had choice words for President Cyril Ramaphosa during Parliamentary briefing. Image: Waldo Swiegers & Wikus De Wet/Getty

Source: Getty Images

In Steenhuisen’s opening comments he said water and sanitation services need to be restored to the province or the country will face another deadly disease. The President said that South Africans have become tired of corruption in the country. News24 reported that Ramaphosa added that measures to strengthen oversight and responsibility to ensure transparency must be implemented.

The president also announced that with the National Treasury and the auditor-general audits will be conducted to ensure emergency relief funds for KwaZulu-Natal are not mismanaged.

He added that it will ensure the public that the funds are properly accounted for and used for their intended purpose. Ramaphosa added that an immediate oversight, as well as consequence management, will be implemented, TimesLIVE reported.

South Africans weigh in on the briefing

@SaneleMsibi13 commented:

“It's a serious concern really the funds meant to help in disaster floods could be looted, we are here talking about our government we all know better they loot whatever meant to help the poor.”

@Lotus09875398 posted:

“We have a Zondo commission taking our tax money with no results. The ppl of the country can see. Look at our border. Millions are spent on barbed wired, and the Ministers stay in positions. It's really time for a new cabinet. Just like everyone, they must also go on pension at 60.”

@Sparda71 wrote:

“Cr17 is telling ANC that people say u are stealing, you are making me look bad but steal quietly because I will not do anything to arrest those who steal. I want citizens to know I feel their pain, but we can't arrest ANC cadres they fought for this freedom.”

@A25550026 said:

“That is because, what is truly on the top of their minds, is that the people affected by the devastation will be cared for with the funds!”

@Njabulo89622484 added:

“Don't worry CR it will be just another episode of government funds disappearing right in front of you and you can't do anything about it.”

Police Minister Bheki Cele issues warning against looting of KZN flood relief funds during crime briefing

Briefly News also reported Minister of Police Bheki Cele issued a stern warning to people to not steal money that has been allocated for victims of the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal. He was speaking during a Justice, Crime, and Prevention Security Cluster conference on Thursday 21 April when he made the comments.

Cele reminded people that if they tried to loot relief funds, they will be arrested. He also discussed the deployment of law enforcement officials to the flood-hit province. During the briefing, the police minister said the situation in KwaZulu-Natal is dire.

He said that families have been torn apart and if someone considered stealing from them, they are “some kind of animal”, Eyewitness News reported.

