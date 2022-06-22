A forensic investigator says it is unlikely that the Federal Bureau of Investigation will probe the farm theft

His comments follow the DA leader asking for the FBI to investigate the allegations around President Cyril Ramaphosa

JOHANNESBURG - A forensic investigator does not believe that the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation will probe the allegations around President Cyril Ramaphosa. Paul O’Sullivan said the FBI would most likely not interfere in another nation’s affairs.

His comments come after the Democratic Alliance Leader John Steenhuisen said he wrote to the organisation asking them to investigate the allegations surrounding the Phala Phala farm theft.

A forensic investigator does not believe the FBI will investigate the Phala Phala farm theft. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

O’Sullivan believes that the political party overstepped their mark. During an interview with SABC News, he said if one believes a crime has been committed, there are ways of having those crimes investigated without calling in the likes of the FBI.

O’Sullivan added that in the past, the Central Intelligence Agency “interfered” in other countries, but it is not the function of the FBI to investigate another country’s president.

According to EWN, the leader of the political party said they also approached the Financial Intelligence Centre to investigate the use of foreign currency stolen from Ramaphosa’s farm.

SA unimpressed with FBI plea

South Africans believe the DA’s statement to the FBI is ludicrous:

Siyanda Khwela said:

“This is an attempt to whitewash this investigation. The US has a vested interest in having President Ramaphosa in power knowing who is waiting in the wings. So does the DA.”

Frago Nyekis wrote:

“How do you call your neighbours to come sort out your family issues as a man, this just shows that even our leaders have lost hope in the South African law enforcement.”

Rodney Beenie Nyakutombwa posted:

“How desperate can you really get the FBI really, you’re in parliament sort out the policing issues then u won’t have to run to the US.”

Moloko Leo Modiba added:

“What does FBI have to do with South Africa this is not America?”

Source: Briefly News