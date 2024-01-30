President Cyril Ramaphosa found himself in the hot seat when a journalist asked him difficult questions

Ramaphosa struggled to give precise answers to the questions, and the journalist badgered Ramaphosa relentlessly

South Africans clapped for the woman for asking the president questions that were on my people's minds

President Cyril Ramaphosa found himself on the receiving end of a grilling by a Newzoom Afrika who was interviewing the president. Ramaphosa was at great pains to answer some of the difficult questions the journalist fired at him, and SA was relieved that she put him in the hot seat.

Journalist grills Ramaphosa in viral videos

X, Formerly Twitter, account @Mbatha10 posted a series of videos on X which showed a recent interview the journalist did with Ramaphosa. The journalist asked him about loadshedding's impact on the economy, the COVID-19 pandemic and unemployment.

The journalist pointed out to Ramaphosa that people in the country felt like Ramaphosa and the ANC-led government failed the nation. Ramaphosa denied it and asserted that there had been progress. The journalist did not let up and continued asking him questions he tried to wiggle his wax out of. Watch the videos here:

South Africans show the journalist respect

Netizens gave the journalist her flowers for correctly handling Ramaphosa.

Mbongiseni Mbatha sais:

"He was under pressure."

Williams remarked:

"She sent him to the dustbins. It's like he said a lot of nothing."

siyabonga Nkuna added:

"The more he lies he turns purple. A chameleon indeed."

M_piece exclaimed:

"He failed with flying colours."

Mokgalaka remarked:

"This is the kind of journalism we need in this country."

