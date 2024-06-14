The Economic Freedom Fighters' president, Julius Malema, promised that his party would not cause disruptions in Parliament

Malema spoke the day before the new National Assembly sat down to elect a new government borne from coalitions

South Africans Did not believe him, and some laughed that Malema allegedly indirectly admitted that his party was rowdy

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Julius Malema promised that the EFF will not be raucous in Parliament. Images: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images and Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN – The Economic Freedom Fighters will not disrupt the seventh Parliament, according to Julius Malema.

EFF will be non-disruptive in Parly: Malema

According to IOL, Malema spoke during the press conference in Cape Town, Western Cape, on 14 June. The conference was held the day before the new National Assembly was expected to elect a new government. Previously, the ANC had proposed a government of national unity.

Malema said the party has pledged to decide not to be disruptive in Parliament. It will be more robust, and if anything is illegally objected to in Parliament, is protested peacefully on the streets.

"You will never see us on the stage fighting with any bouncer or anything of that sort," he said.

South Africans discuss Malema's pledge

Netizens on Facebook did not believe them, and some noted that the EFF is infamous for disrupting Parliament.

Solly Hasani said:

"They will lose their identity to most of their voters. Disruptions have kept them relevant to their voters since they got to the National assembly."

Christopher Shipley said:

"He's been a con artist and opportunist from the beginning. Nothing will change."

Reggi Reggi said:

"It's about time."

Phillipe Sydney Lionnet said:

"This one will never stop. He was never taught manners."

Julius Malema rejects the government of national unity

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Malema rejected the ANC's proposed government of national unity.

He spoke on the evening the ANC'S NEC proposed the form of government, and Malema said the EFF would not participate.

