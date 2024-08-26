Dada Morero Apologises for His JMPD Suggestion, ANC Welcomes His Apology
- The Johannesburg mayor, Dada Morero, has apologised for proposing that the Johannesburg Metro Police Department hire foreigners
- Morero came under fire after recently addressing the African National Congress's Johannesburg Lekgotla, where he made those statements
- He said the proposal was debated, and because of the rising unemployment rate in the country and the challenges of migration, it was set aside
Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of international and local social issues like health, corruption, education, unemployment, service delivery protests and heritage in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.
JOHANNESBURG—The mayor of Johannesburg, Dada Morero, has apologised for suggesting that the Johannesburg Metro Police Department employ documented foreigners.
Dada Morero apologises
According to TimesLIVE, Morero's suggestion that the JMPD hire foreign nationals to bridge the language divide was debated and thoroughly rejected by the African National Congress in Johannesburg. He admitted that the move is undesirable and unattainable, especially given South Africa's migration challenges.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
ANC accepts apology
The ANC's secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, shared a statement on his X account, @MbalulaFikile. In it, the ANC said it accepted his apology. The party said Morero's proposal contradicts the ANC's and government's policies.
View the tweet here:
South Africans reject his apology
The ANC and Morero faced criticism from South Africans, who were not moved by his apology.
Vukani Dlamini eBazini eCentocow asked:
"Where is the ANC's dignity? Come on, guys, wake up and regroup."
XekiHlongwane said:
"It's too late. Now we know what ANC comrades think."
RET said:
"We lost votes. We're gonna lose more votes in Gauteng. Just recall Dada."
Nompu Mhlongo said:
"We South Africans don't accept his apology. He must be removed."
Brooke Logan said:
"Y'all we just testing us."
Dada Morero's appointment unsettles South Africans
in a related article, Briefly News reported that Dada Morero's appointment as Johannesburg's mayor raised eyebrows.
Morero replaced Kabelo Gwamanda, who stepped down. South Africans were unhappy or comfortable with Morero's return as mayor of Johannesburg.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za