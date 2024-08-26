Global site navigation

Dada Morero Apologises for His JMPD Suggestion, ANC Welcomes His Apology
Dada Morero Apologises for His JMPD Suggestion, ANC Welcomes His Apology

by  Tebogo Mokwena 2 min read
  • The Johannesburg mayor, Dada Morero, has apologised for proposing that the Johannesburg Metro Police Department hire foreigners
  • Morero came under fire after recently addressing the African National Congress's Johannesburg Lekgotla, where he made those statements
  • He said the proposal was debated, and because of the rising unemployment rate in the country and the challenges of migration, it was set aside

Dada Morero apologised for suggesting that the JMPD employ foreigners
Dada Morero apologised and South Africans turned it down. Image: Cebisile Mbonani/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—The mayor of Johannesburg, Dada Morero, has apologised for suggesting that the Johannesburg Metro Police Department employ documented foreigners.

Dada Morero apologises

According to TimesLIVE, Morero's suggestion that the JMPD hire foreign nationals to bridge the language divide was debated and thoroughly rejected by the African National Congress in Johannesburg. He admitted that the move is undesirable and unattainable, especially given South Africa's migration challenges.

ANC accepts apology

The ANC's secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, shared a statement on his X account, @MbalulaFikile. In it, the ANC said it accepted his apology. The party said Morero's proposal contradicts the ANC's and government's policies.

View the tweet here:

South Africans reject his apology

The ANC and Morero faced criticism from South Africans, who were not moved by his apology.

Vukani Dlamini eBazini eCentocow asked:

"Where is the ANC's dignity? Come on, guys, wake up and regroup."

XekiHlongwane said:

"It's too late. Now we know what ANC comrades think."

RET said:

"We lost votes. We're gonna lose more votes in Gauteng. Just recall Dada."

Nompu Mhlongo said:

"We South Africans don't accept his apology. He must be removed."

Brooke Logan said:

"Y'all we just testing us."

Dada Morero's appointment unsettles South Africans

in a related article, Briefly News reported that Dada Morero's appointment as Johannesburg's mayor raised eyebrows.

Morero replaced Kabelo Gwamanda, who stepped down. South Africans were unhappy or comfortable with Morero's return as mayor of Johannesburg.

