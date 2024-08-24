The Gauteng Provincial Legislature welcomed the appointment of Dada Morero as the new Johannesburg mayor

The ANC member was elected to the hot seat on the back of Al Jamah-ah's Kabelo Gwamanda's resignation

Residents were critical of the city's latest mayoral choice and labelled Morero as an inept and arrogant leader

The Gauteng Portfolio Committee on CoGTA has welcomed the appointment of Dada Morero as the new Johannesburg Mayor.

GAUTENG — Johannesburg has a new Executive Mayor following the departure of Kabelo Gwamanda.

The Al Jama-ah member's resignation was announced on Tuesday, 13 August, after serving 15 months from May 2023 until August 2024.

Portfolio Committee confident in new Mayor

Since then, the Gauteng Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) has welcomed Dada Morero as its latest municipal head.

Morero, an African National Congress (ANC) member, became the 10th Johannesburg mayor since 2016 and the sixth this term.

The Johannesburg City Council elected him on Friday, 16 August, ahead of the Democratic Alliance's (DA) Joburg Caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku.

He received 189 votes from 249, while his opponent received only 60.

It is the second time he's held the position, having once occupied the helm for 25 days, from 30 September until 25 October 2022.

The Gauteng CoGTA hailed Morero's appointment as a pivotal milestone in the city's continued efforts to strengthen governance and service delivery.

"His election comes when Johannesburg faces multiple challenges requiring strong leadership and a clear vision for the future. His vast experience and commitment to the residents of the city position him to address these.

"The committee is confident that he'll prioritise the key areas of service delivery, including providing reliable electricity, efficient waste removal services and access to clean water and sanitation," said CoGTA's Pfano Bulasigobo.

He said the committee would work closely with Morero to improve service delivery and enhance governance.

"The Committee is committed to upholding the principles of transparency, accountability, and good governance."

Local unsure about new leadership

Despite the promises, South Africans were far less optimistic online. The consensus seemed that Morero was an inept and conceited leader.

The masses expressed that he was clueless about how to fix the city. Briefly News looks at the heated commentary.

@NickJeanPierre2 bashed:

"Cadre mediocrity and narcism epitomised here."

@RNaidoo wrote:

"This is what happens when you get the useless recycled things from @MYANC."

@KeithMutch said:

"Just another @ANCParliament corrupt thief. Nothing new here."

@RajenN2107 added:

"ANC doesn't have a single competent person for that position?"

@BlackAlmo noted:

"Some books can be judged by the cover."

@Je888me remarked:

"Bad service delivery loading."

