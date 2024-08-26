Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi spoke out against Joburg mayor Dada Morero

Morero recently went viral in a video in which he addressed ANC members and said the JMPD should employ foreign nationals

South Africans were furious at his suggestion, and Lesufi said the ANC rejected the proposal, while McKenzie slammed him

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial and local governance, political parties and Parliament.

Dada Morero came under fire from Lesufi and McKenzie. Images: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images, Cebisile Mbonani/Bloomberg via Getty Images and Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The Mayor of Johannesburg, Dada Morero's recent statement drew ire from South Africans and criticism from government leaders.

Morero suggestions slammed

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi shared a video of Morero on his account @Lesufi. In the video, Dadfa, dressed in his African National Congress colours, addressed his fellow party members and said that the City of Johannesburg will consider employing foreign nationals to serve in the Johannesburg Metro Police Department. He reasoned that foreign nationals could speak their languages, which was essential for the City's efforts to fight crime.

Lesufi said he disagreed with the proposals. He said he discussed them with Morero, the ANC's regional chairperson. Morero told them that the Johannesburg Lekgotla rejected his proposal. Sports, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie slammed Morero on X.

"This will be the day hell freezes over. Many South Africans speak foreign languages. Why not offer them the jobs?"

View the video here:

South Africans find suggestion unacceptable

Netizens were fuming at the proposal, and many slammed Morero, making alternative suggestions he could implement instead of employing foreign nationals.

Moral Authority said:

"There are AI translators. You don't even need to hire people. SMH, this duck is not mayor material."

Dingiswayo kaNyambose said:

"Crazy man. He must be recalled tomorrow."

Yolly said:

"This is madness. Something is off here. They know why they want to recruit those people."

Amanda M said:

"That time, my friend is unemployed. A whole graduate."

Maswazi said:

"I am ashamed. Shocked will be an understatement."

Dada Morero replaces Kabelo Gwamanda as Joburg's Mayor

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Dada Morero replaced former mayor Kabelo Gwamanda as Joburg's number one citizen.

Gwamanda stepped down and insisted that he was not pressured to do so. Morero, the City Manager, was appointed Mayor.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News