The SABC has apologised for failing to broadcast the Afrikaans news bulletin over the weekend of 5 and 6 April

The state broadcaster blamed a scheduling error for the problem, which infuriated AfriForum

Many South Africans didn't understand why the broadcaster apologised, saying there were bigger issues

GAUTENG - The SABC has apologised for failing to broadcast the Afrikaans news bulletin on 5 and 6 April 2025.

The state broadcaster came in for a lot of criticism from AfriForum and the Democratic Alliance after it did not broadcast the news over the weekend. The SABC issued an apology on 8 April, blaming a scheduling error for the problem.

SABC issues a public apology

Following the outcry from the DA and AfriForum, the state broadcaster released a statement to explain the situation.

“We acknowledge that the bulletin did not air in its regular time slot on Saturday and Sunday, and we confirm that this was a scheduling error. This should not have happened,” the SABC said.

It also rubbished the idea that it would scrap the Afrikaans news. In its statement on 7 April, AfriForum said the SABC was choosing to kill a proverbial goose that was laying golden eggs, as a third of the market was Afrikaans.

“We want to assure the public and our stakeholders that there is no plan or decision to discontinue or deprioritise Afrikaans news,” the SABC stated.

It confirmed that the Afrikaans news bulletin would continue to air as scheduled from Monday to Friday, while the weekend bulletin would also continue in its regular time slot.

Social media users share their thoughts

The SABC’s response drew differing responses on social media, as many South Africans didn’t think it was too big a deal that the bulletin wasn’t aired.

Tsiane Boitumelo said:

“Oh, South Africa, we are busy fighting petty things when trouble is looming.”

Christiaan Vorster stated:

“If I had R1 for every time a government official or department apologised, I’d never have to work again.”

Phambili Khwezi Mema added:

“Don’t apologise. The majority of us didn’t notice🤣.”

Les Lotter claimed:

“They should also apologise for not showing the weather report at the end of the 7 pm news coverage.”

Mai Khloe Daniel asked:

“What are you apologising for exactly 🤣?”

Gamede Sanele stated:

“🤣We live in a very interesting country. I like it.”

Leony Bancroft questioned:

“Why is there so much hatred amongst us? This is so unnecessary. Why don't we all join hands and try and make South Africa a better place to live in?”

AfriForum and DA demand answers from SABC

