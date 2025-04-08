A South African woman living in the UK has created a viral video detailing unexpected challenges she's faced since relocating

In her "things I wish I knew before moving to the UK" video, she warns South Africans to bring medications, as many over-the-counter medicines from home require prescriptions in Britain

She also highlights the loneliness of living abroad and the reality of seasonal depression during the UK's dark winters, issues many expats face when moving overseas

One SA woman shared a clip showing what she found weird in the UK after moving from SA. Images: @boniswa.yende

A South African woman's honest take on UK life has resonated with many fellow expats. The video was shared by content creator @boniswa.yende in early March, who moved from South Africa to the United Kingdom.

In her viral video, Boniswa starts by warning potential emigrants about the UK's approach to medication.

"First of all, when it comes to medication, you want to make sure that you pack all your essential medication with you and bring them over because here in the UK, honey, they will give you paracetamol for everything," she explains.

She points out that many medications available over the counter in South Africa require prescriptions in the UK, advising viewers to bring supplies, especially for things like headache and flu.

Another major adjustment for the South African expat was the UK's self-service culture.

"The self-service, I think that's the one that shocked everybody. I have to say that we are spoilt in South Africa," she admits. "Here in the UK, you've got self-checkout, and you need to pack your groceries. When in the petrol station, you also need to fill your petrol and fill the air pressure in your tyres. It's a lot!"

Emotional challenges

Beyond practical differences, Boniswa highlights two significant emotional challenges: loneliness and seasonal depression.

"Living abroad, everybody knows that it's such a lonely process," she shares, mentioning that she uses Hello Paisa to stay connected with loved ones back home through zero-fee money transfers.

She also warns about seasonal depression:

"It's also known as winter depression, because as you know, the winter here is quite bad. It's quite depressing because it's dark in the morning, it's dark in the evenings..."

South Africans react to the UK living challenges

@Kwazi Jali confirmed her experiences:

"Yup. Also live in the UK. Self-service is not great, you have to do everything for yourself. Furniture is self-assembly as well, and shopping and daily routines are all on you.😂 Also, the pricing of takeaways is ridiculous. I pay R600+ for a KFC family meal."

@Mpilza Ntuli asked a practical question:

"When you pack all those meds will they allow you through at Heathrow without a body and bag search?"

@Andisiwe Wawie Ntaba defended South African service workers:

"We are not spoilt shame. People need these jobs, so we're good."

@Zinhle Mbuli shared her recent experience:

"Recently got here, and yeah it's not easy I tell you."

@Oasis Church United Kingdom agreed with the points raised:

"These are such valuable points indeed!"

