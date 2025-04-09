A lady living in Cape Town was devastated after heavy rains resulted in some intense damage to her home, causing it to flood

The weather in parts of South Africa has caused intense downpours for weeks, affecting many people across the country

South Africans had a massive discussion about the rainfall and complained about what the local government was doing about it

A woman was in shambles after sharing how heavy rains in Cape Town had damaged her home. Images: chane_visser

Source: TikTok

A lady living in Cape Town experienced intense flooding in her home due to the heavy rains hitting the city. She shared that her couch was floating because of it and showed how she had to wade through some water to move through her home.

Rainfall across the country

TikTokker chane_visser shared a clip of her living space and the outside of her house. The rain was gushing down her driveway, and she couldn't escape it. The water that got into her house was at ankle length, but judging by what she said about her couch floating, there was much more rainwater than that.

See the clip below:

Rainfall hits Mzansi

Parts of South Africa have been experiencing intense rainfall for the past few weeks. Gauteng has been shrouded with clouds with the sun barely popping out here and there. It has been raining so much in the central parts of South Africa that a few sluice gates had to be opened at the Vaal Dam.

Parts of South Africa have been experiencing consistent rainfall. Image: Gezu Li/ 500px

Source: Getty Images

Most people have commented about how some weather patterns have shifted over the years. Places like KZN have been experiencing intense flooding, which took many people by surprise.

South Africans had a lot to say about the recent weather, with many sharing their thoughts about it.

Read the comments below:

Nivram asked:

"What the hell has the City of Cape Town been doing for the past 6 months? 1st rainy day, and it's flooded everywhere? You're telling me our drainage systems couldn't handle it? And it's only the be-nin-ging."

Jikbal Sanchez said:

"No, please, the people of the sun don't approve. Winter is destructive. It better pass as quickly as it comes. I don't smaak to get cold bones."

mohshah.4 mentioned:

"Winter was never destructive back in the day because drains were cleaned and maintained. However, that happens if you use contractors. It pays more if you leave the job when disaster hits."

Mr.luckylibra shared:

"Wow... Look at all the high rates you're paying just for the city to find its way back into your house."

🇿🇦Tania🇿🇦 posted:

"Also, the council needs to check drains for obstruction before winter."

🖤 commented:

"I'm so sorry 💔 I hope you, your fam and home are ok 🙏 This winter season coming up is giving me anxiety already ☹️"

Rhino said:

"People living in flood areas don't brick-pave your entire ground. Leave spaces for grass to absorb the rain water."

