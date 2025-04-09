A South African woman, Nontu, shared that she was not allowed to go to Georgia after the country denied her entry

As a result of the unfortunate situation, Nontu had to rest in a sleeping pod at Doha International Airport in Qatar

Many social media users felt that Nontu was denied entry into the country because of her race

A Mzansi woman shared that she wasn't allowed to enter Georgia. Images: @nontusono

A South African woman thought she would be able to enter Georgia without any issues and spend time with her significant other. However, things didn't go as planned when the country refused to allow her to set foot on their land.

Stuck at the airport

Nontu recently took to her TikTok account to share with users that it was her first time being denied entry into a country, even though she had all her documents and funds.

In the clip, she shared with online viewers that she was at Doha International Airport in Qatar before flying back home, adding:

"I'm supposed to be depressed right now, but I'm not. I'm supposed to be in Georgia right now, having the best time with my man, but here I am in this teeny tiny sleeping pod."

While Nontu shared that the situation she found herself in was a "long story," she explained to an app user, who asked what had happened, in another video she posted:

"I'm still asking myself the same question. They told Qatar Airways that they denied me because I did not answer the questions asked, which is a total lie."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Internet feels for the woman

Several social media users felt they could relate to what Nontu had gone through and shared that her being denied access to the country was racially charged.

Georgia is a former Soviet republic at the intersection of Europe and Asia. Image: Andrea Ricordi, Italy

@bebemimilove shared their experience:

"The same thing happened to my sister and me in January. We were kept aside and asked a lot of questions. Luckily, they let us in. Everyone from Dubai was questioned."

@heather_mthombeni stated in the comments:

"Sisi, I went to Georgia last month for a week and struggled at the airport with the police. I could see it’s because I’m black."

Nontu replied to the TikTokker:

"I am glad someone understands, because wow, it's hard to explain. Blacks were put on one side and questioned badly. It was so clear that this was pure racism."

@english.with.corr, who mentioned that they lived in Georgia for three years, said:

"I never really had problems, but yeah, as a black person, there’s no guarantee. I think my employment documents helped in terms of border runs. They tried to keep us at the border once, but I had all the relevant documents. They were forced to let us back in. I’m sorry you had to go through that. It is a beautiful country."

@leratokumalo relayed their thoughts about the situation, writing:

"Unfortunately, this is apparently common for black people, mostly. I removed Georgia from my travel plans when I found out."

@trose60 advised online users:

"At some point, you guys need to know that it's better to do your trips with agencies than do it yourself, even if it's a solo trip. If you get packages through a travel agency, you won't find it difficult."

