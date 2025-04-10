A man gave viewers a glimpse into a private school in South Africa in a video making rounds online

People in Mzansi were amazed by the institution, and the footage gathered many views, likes and comments

South Africans reacted as they flooded the comments section, raving over the school, while some cracked jokes

Mzansi peeps were in awe of a luxurious private school in South Africa. Image: Carlos Barquero

Mzansi peeps went wild when visuals of a private school's luxurious facilities in South Africa went viral on social media.

Video of private school leaves SA amazed

The video was shared by TikTok user @touchletsgo10, which showcases the school's state-of-the-art amenities and immaculate grounds, which have sparked widespread admiration and curiosity online.

The school looks more like a university campus or high-end resort than a typical learning institution. With modern interior design, lush sports fields, cutting-edge science labs and more. A proud parent shared the content, which quickly caught the attention of Mzansi netizens who couldn’t believe their eyes.

The school’s identity has not yet been confirmed publicly, but many believe it’s one of the elite institutions located in Johannesburg or Cape Town, known for offering world-class education at a hefty price.

While many were impressed, the visuals also sparked a conversation around inequality in the education system. Some parents expressed frustration over the vast gap between public and private schools in SA, questioning how quality education can remain out of reach for so many.

Taking to the comments section, one person said the following:

"Education system in South Africa is not equal and not the same."

Nonetheless, the video has given South Africans a glimpse into the reality of premium education and left many dreaming about what the future of schooling could look like for all learners in the country.

Take a look at the private school in the video below:

Mzansi reacts to the luxury private school video

South Africans were in awe of the school, and many rushed to the comments section gushing over the organisation while some cracked jokes saying:

User said:

"After matric, the child becomes an influencer."

User added:

"I love this. I don't have money, but if I had I wuld take my child to dis kind of school. Sometimes we must accept gore we can never be the same."

Trustar expressed:

"Bathong lena la balabala, break generational curses through your kids, work hard and give them the best life has to offer, what they become after that is their own life choices."

LeloWaMasters replied:

"It’s a great environment."

NSZ added:

"Bona 700 trillion."

Blade S shared:

"Can't even bunk school."

South Africans were amazed by a luxurious private school in Mzansi. Image: Klaus Vedfelt

