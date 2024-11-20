KwaZulu-Natal police fatally wounded two murder and robbery suspects in Empangeni

The suspects opened fire on police when they were approached by officers conducting patrols

South Africans praised KZN police and Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

The death of two murder suspects in a shootout with police has got South Africans praising the police and Lt General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

With the festive season steadily approaching, South Africans expect criminals to be trying their luck more.

But with Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Sibusiso Mkhwanazi running the ship in KwaZulu-Natal, the province's residents are confident that things are under control.

Lord Mkhwanazi, as many refer to him, is earning praise once more after the death of two murder and robbery suspects.

Police shoot dead suspects

SAPS in KZN fatally wounded two armed suspects during a shootout in Empangeni. They also uncovered two unlicensed firearms and ammunition during the incident.

According to a police statement, officers were conducting routine patrols when they spotted a white bakkie parked at the sugar cane field on the old Mtubatuba Road.

When police approached it, the men started firing at officers. Officers returned fire and fatally wounded the two men.

Men wanted for robbery

Following the shootout, police discovered that the men were wanted for other crimes.

Warrants of arrest were issued for the men in connection with cases of murder and robbery.

The vehicle they were using was also discovered to have been stolen during a house robbery recently.

SA praises Mkhwanazi and SAPS

@Proudly012 said:

"Give those officers bonuses already."

@Zakhele99242334 added:

"KZN SAPS never disappoints. Well done."

Nolitha Nzimande said:

"This is the kind of news we want to hear every day... Danko."

Sanele Manzini Lesley added:

Mkwanazi Black Friday special served cold in Empangeni.

Dave Mashaba stated:

These days, the police are doing a great job. I'm impressed."

@ms_tourist exclaimed:

“We are heading for a good festive season. Thank you, Lord Mkhwanazi.”

@NguboThoba29804 said:

“Great news, Mkhwanazi is cleaning our province.”

@DanielTkgaphola added:

“Good work, Lt Gen Mkhwanazi, you are a star.”

SAPS arrest suspect for hijacking police

Briefly News recently reported how SAPS in KZN arrested one man for hijacking.

The suspect reportedly hijacked two off-duty police officers in Durban.

The man, who was armed, also stole the two officer’s service pistols.

Source: Briefly News