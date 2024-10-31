Two would-be Gauteng robbery suspects have been shot and killed in a shootout on the R59 Highway – Kliprivier Road

Police operationalised intel about a planned cross-pavement hit in the Sedibeng district and tracked down three men

One officer was wounded in the gunfight, while a suspect fled on foot, and their getaway vehicle was determined to be stolen

Cops killed two suspected robbers after receiving information about a would-be robbery. Images: Tshepiso Mametela, @Abramjee

Source: UGC

SEDIBENG — Police killed two suspects during a shootout that left one officer wounded in Johannesburg on Thursday, 31 October 2024.

A gunfight ensued after cops intercepted them after receiving information about three suspects planning a robbery in Sedibeng in Gauteng.

Cops foil robbery, kill 2 suspects

Police spokesperson Colonel Dikamatso Nevhuhulwi said law enforcement cut off three men who were en route to a planned cross-pavement hit.

"Police tracked them down on the R59 Highway – Kliprivier Road. The suspects fired when approached, and the officers retaliated.

"Two suspects were fatally shot, while one fled the scene on foot. An officer was also wounded in the gun battle," said Nevhuhulwa.

She said a single firearm was recovered at the scene.

"A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect vehicle was reported stolen from Alexandra [Township] in October 2024."

1 Killed in shootout with off-duty cop

Earlier, Briefly News reported that an off-duty police officer shot and killed one suspect and injured another in a shootout at a hair salon in Johannesburg CBD.

An unknown group of men had allegedly stormed the business premises and held up workers and patrons on 14 September.

They demanded cell phones and cash and took items from several customers. Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo, responding to a Briefly News inquiry, said the off-duty cop retaliated after the suspects fired shots.

2 Suspects killed in Mariannhill shootout

In related news, Briefly News reported that another shootout with police resulted in two more suspects dead in KwaZulu-Natal on 2 October.

The men were reportedly linked to murders, extortion and other serious crimes in and around Mariannhill.

A joint operation by the South African Police Service (SAPS) KZN Stabilisation Task Team, eThekwini District Trio Tracking Team, SAPS Criminal Investigation, and ET Security had uncovered the suspects at a hideout.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News