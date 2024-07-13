Mpumalanga Sheep Theft: 24-Year-Old Caught with R232,000 Worth of Livestock
- A 24-year-old man was arrested after he was caught with 80 stolen sheep worth R232,000 in Mpumalanga
- The flock reportedly went missing from a farm in Daggakraal on 11 July 2024, and search operations traced it to a nearby kraal
- The man who was found on the premises with the stolen livestock would appear in the Amersfoort Magistrate's Court on 15 July 2024
Flock identified by brand marks
According to a police statement, a farm employee noticed the livestock was missing on 11 July 2024 and notified the owner. A joint operation by the local SAPS and farmers’ cooperation tracked the flock to a nearby kraal.
Captain Magonseni Nkosi said brand marks positively identified the sheep:
“The 24-year-old suspect found on the premises was arrested for possession of stolen livestock. The suspect is expected to appear before Amersfoort Magistrate's Court on Monday, 15 July 2024.”
Nkosi said the police launched an investigation to determine whether other suspects were involved in the theft.
South Africans amazed by the theft
Many netizens were in disbelief that one man could’ve stolen such a large flock.
Tracy Lotter said:
“Livestock thieves should be punished harshly to deter more stock thieves.”
Msweswe Philmon Mthimunye added:
"Great news."
Jeffrey Faku Mjerere commented:
“I don't condone crime, but 80 that's greedy for something that you stole...”
Sphiwe Jungle Kubheka stated:
“24-year-old...sowunganga kanaka [you’re this naughty].”
Tsalaah Cornelius said:
“24 years isbindi esingaka [such courage/nerve].”
