A man accused of murdering his father smeared faeces all over himself to avoid appearing in court

The 24-year-old was scheduled to appear before the Nkomazi Magistrate Court in Mpumalanga on 16 July 2024

Authorities confirmed to Briefly News that the accused’s court appearance was postponed to the next day

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered Mpumalanga court proceedings and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

A man from Nkomazi, accused of murdering his father in cold blood, smeared his stools on himself to avoid appearing in court. Images: Stock Images.

Source: Getty Images

The Mpumalanga man accused of stabbing his father to death smeared his bodily waste all over himself to avoid appearing in court.

Murder suspect smears himself in faeces

According to SowetanLIVE, the 24-year-old was scheduled to appear before the Nkomazi Magistrate's Court on 16 July 2024; however, when correctional officers picked him up for his date, he was covered in his excrement.

The provincial police spokesperson, Captain Magoseni Nkosi, confirmed to Briefly News that the suspect's appearance was postponed by a day:

“We hope he appears in court on Wednesday [ 17 July 2024] to face his alleged crime.”

The man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed his 62-year-old father multiple times on 14 July 2024.

Netizens amused by the accused’s action

Many Facebook users shared that the accused’s creative delaying tactics wouldn’t work as we would eventually make it before a magistrate.

Bontle Bokang Chipa said:

“It was a bail hearing, and he heard that the community is waiting for him outside ...so he doesn't want bail anymore ”

Coke Glad Ka Tsotetsi commented:

“No worries, he is still going to appear. We ain't in a hurry.”

Nkululeko Kwazikwendoda added:"

“He was supposed to be dragged to the court smelling like a toilet. ”

Itumeleng G Mogale pointed out:

“Idiot is simply wasting his time...”

Khoi San explained:

“He will eventually wash it from himself and appear in court.”

Gauteng police pursue suspects in Jacques Freitag murder

Briefly News previously reported that the SAPS in Gauteng were searching for Rudie Lubbe and Chantelle Oosthuizen for the alleged murder of Jacques Freitag.

Authorities found the former high-jump world champion’s body near the Zandfontein cemetery in Pretoria on 1 July 2024.

Lubbe and Oosthuizen faced several charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News