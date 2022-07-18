A 62-year-old farmer and 97 illegal miners, who were mostly undocumented foreign nationals, were arrested at a Heidelberg farm, in Gauteng

Illegal ammunition, gold-bearing equipment and 570 rounds of ammunition were also seized during the sting operation

They face charges of being in the country illegally, human trafficking, possession of explosives and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

GAUTENG - Police have arrested 97 illegal miners and a 62-year-old farmer who was found with illegal ammunition and gold-bearing equipment at a Heidelberg farm. In addition, 570 rounds of ammunition were also seized during the sting operation.

Police have arrested 97 illegal miners in Gauteng. Image: South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

Police Spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said a specialised unit team received information regarding illegal mining activities. She told IOL that upon further interrogation and inspection, the team found and seized mining equipment and implements.

Police also discovered that the suspects, aged between 18 and 35, were Lesotho nationals, and most were in the country illegally. The suspects are due to appear in the Heidelberg Magistrate’s Court.

They face charges of illegal mining, being in the country illegally, human trafficking, possession of explosives and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. The ammunition seized during the operation will be sent for ballistic testing to determine if they were used in other crimes, SowetanLIVE reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

South Africans react to the arrest of the illegal miners:

@SAMRIFUMO said:

“Next time they must go there with home affairs.”

@DonnyM23711427 commented:

“There is a pure blatant disregard for the law in Mzansi.”

@TmanNare wrote:

“Being in a country illegally?”

@Sabza200BC added:

“Terrorists in my books. You go to another country illegally, mine illegally, and carry illegal acquired weapons and bombs. Really justice system of this country must come down hard, on such groups. As for the landowner, maybe one of the NGO’s funders fighting Home Affairs.”

Police arrest 14 illegal miners, 95 undocumented foreign nationals, during joint operation in Northern Cape

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported at least 14 suspected illegal miners and 95 undocumented people who were operating at a Northern Cape mine were arrested. Mining equipment worth an estimated R3.5 million was also confiscated.

Police made the arrests during a two-day operation aimed at preventing illegal mining activities.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News