The SAPS in the North West is searching for a man who allegedly defrauded an unsuspecting police captain of almost R3 million

The man who posed as a medical doctor was reportedly in a romantic relationship with the officer

He allegedly convinced the 53-year-old to take out numerous loans and resign from her job so she could cash out her pension

Scores of South Africans were deeply surprised to learn that a seasoned police officer fell victim to romance fraud and lost almost R3 million.

Police captain falls for romance scammer

According to reports, the former police captain met the Ugandan national, who posed as a medical doctor, in Rustenburg, North West, in September 2023.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone told IOL that the alleged romance swindler, Kalvin Sofika, convinced the 53-year-old to take out multiple loans for him.

Mokgwabone said in November 2023, the man eventually persuaded the then-captain to resign from her job:

“The victim lost her pension money and the loans she took for the suspect, all amounting to R2.9 million.”

Mokgwabone said the police were reportedly investigating the matter; however, no arrests had been made:

“It is apparent that the suspect relocated after the incident”

South Africans surprised by the victim

Netizens were shocked that the officer was vulnerable to a textbook romance money scam.

@RNaidoo pondered:

“♂️ Jesu, not even a Constable but a Captain getting scammed?”

@mommafi7 wondered:

“A whole SAPS member never saw a scam coming?”

@KwaSothole questioned:

“How could a captain fall for such an old scam? Mncc”

@SkotchKiLLer giggled:

“Lmao...that's how useless our police force is.”

@Pinango007 asked:

“Why are we wasting police resources for nonsense?”

