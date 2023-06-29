A Mpumalanga woman was duped of R1.6 million by her Ugandan boyfriend, who made wild promises

The boyfriend claimed he could change his black bank notes into real South African cash if she gave him real money

The Middleburg police are now searching for a man named Lucky Innocent Talemwa, who might have information on the scammer's whereabouts

MIDDLEBURG - A Mpumalanga woman who trusted her Ugandaian lover was scammed out of her hard-earned money.

Police are looking for Lucky Innocent Talemwa as he might have information about a scammer. Images: Riska & Celiaosk

Source: Getty Images

The woman opened a case of theft against her lover after he disappeared with the R1.6 million in cash she had given to him.

Ugandan man allegedly tells woman he can multiply her money

According to IOL, the duped woman went to the Middleburg Police Station in April 2023 to report the theft. She reportedly fell in love with a Ugandan man who showed her bag full of black notes.

The man allegedly told her he could change the black notes to real South African cash, but he needed genuine bank notes for his little magic trick.

The woman trusted her lover and decided to quit her job to cash out her retirement cash. Over time, the woman withdrew her money and gave it to her boyfriend.

He later vanished with her money.

Police looking for a man to hunt Ugandan national who duped a Mpumalanga woman

According to the Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohala, the police are looking for Lucky Innocent Talemwa.

The Middleburg police believe Talemwa might have information that could help them locate the man who stole R1.6 million from his girlfriend, according to a statement from SAPS.

South African women urged to be more vigilant

Following the scamming incident, the Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has urged Mzansi women to be more vigilant of scams aimed at robbing them.

Manamela stated that criminals target vulnerable and single women by starting relationships with them. She added that in some cases, they ask these women to take out loans or cash out their pensions while making empty promises.

"In the end, these female victims, out of excitement, would be convinced to retire from work. The public should not forget of the agonising outcomes that they might experience when they decide to take risks with their cash. This can end up in sobbing stories for the victims, so people should always be vigilant," said Manamela.

South Africans react to a Mpumalanga woman falling victim to a romance scam

Msuthu WaAfrika said:

"Put it straight that he's the number 1 suspect, and you can't locate him, but by now, he must be somewhere in Uganda."

Danny M Maja said:

"At least he didn't harm anyone."

Thembelihle Benny Tshukudu said:

"When the person with experience meets the person with money, they say the person with experience will have the money while the person with the money will get the experience. This is exactly what happened here. When will they learn that money cannot buy love?"

JR Elias Frans Mphotholozi said:

"Romance guru , they must deport him back to Yoweri Museveni."

Source: Briefly News