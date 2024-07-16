A man from Mpumalanga was arrested after he allegedly killed his father over the weekend after a fight

The man and his parent allegedly got into an argument, which was resolved, only for it to end in death hours later

He stabbed his father, who ran out of the house to alert the neighbours; he unfortunately died from his wounds later

MPUMALANGA — A Mpumalanga man and his father got into an argument and solved it, only for the man to allegedly stab his father to death.

Mpumalanga man allegedly kills father

According to the South African Police Service, a 24-year-old man and his father lived together in Malelane in Mpumalanga. The two allegedly got into a heated disagreement and resolved it without any issues. The 62-year-old man then went to church.

When he returned from church, his son reportedly called him inside the house. The father, unbeknownst to him, entered the house. His son then allegedly stabbed him repetitively. The man tried to escape and ran outside of the house. Community members reportedly saw him bleeding, and they apprehended his son before calling the police. Unfortunately, the man died.

The province's SAPS commissioner, Major General Dr Zeph Mkhwanazi, applauded the community for not taking the law into their own hands. He condemned the incident and called on domestic violence victims to alert the police as soon as they could.

Netizens hurt by man allegedly killing dad

Netizens on Facebook reacted to the man allegedly killing his father.

Johnny Kabelo said:

"Wonders shall never end. How can you kill your own father?"

Afri cleverman said:

"They will say he is a foreigner."

Austin:

"Heh banna."

