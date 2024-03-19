A woman from Parklands in Cape Town survived a horrific attack which almost took her life

The woman was allegedly stabbed 24 times after she became a victim of a robbery on the night of 17 March

Aside from being thankful that the woman survived, South Africans were heartbroken that people watched as she was attacked

South Africans were stunned that people witnessed a woman getting attacked with a knife. Images: Nattrass and Ivan Pantic

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE – A woman from Parklands in Cape Town is lucky to be alive after she survived a vicious knife attack during a robbery on 17 March.

Woman stabbed multiple times during robbery

According to Daily Voice, the woman was accosted by two men who demanded her handbag. She refused to give it to them, and she was stabbed 24 times. A resident witnessed the attack and sprung into action, kicking one of the suspects.

The suspects did not stop the attack until they allegedly got the handbag, fleeing afterwards. The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, and the South African Police Service is investigating a case of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

South Africans shocked by the incident

Even though many were relieved that the woman survived the attack, South Africans commenting on Facebook were shaken by how people did not help her in the video of the incident, which went viral.

Rieyaaz Pang said:

"All those people with cars were there, but not one helped."

Paul Sean Gain said:

"So many people standing and looking on while someone is being harmed like that. She could have been killed."

Annelien Basson said:

"Our area has not been safe for some time now."

Wendy Waterhouse Louw said:

"The area is not safe to walk around at all. There are many muggings and stabbings in the area."

Neem Neem said:

"Very sad that there were still people able to record and drive past."

UWC student stabs wife on CPUT campus

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a man stabbed his wife at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology.

The man, who was a University of Western Cape student, attacked his wife, and the incident was caught on camera.

The woman was later taken to hospital, and the man was arrested, sparking outrage in the country.

