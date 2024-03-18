A mother was charged with concealment of birth after allegedly burying two of her babies in a shallow grave

Authorities are planning to conduct a postmortem examination to determine the cause of death of the infants

The distressing incident shocked South Africans, and many are wondering what really happened to the babies

Two babies were found buried in a shallow grave in Hammanskraal, Pretoria. Image: Stock photos

PRETORIA - A mother in Hammanskraal is facing charges after allegedly burying two of her babies in a shallow grave at home.

Police investigation underway

Authorities are conducting a postmortem examination to determine the cause of death of the newborns.

One of the babies is suspected to have been stillborn, while the other passed away two days after birth, reported JacarandaFM.

Pretoria women's criminal charges

The 32-year-old mother gave birth to the babies at home with the aid of her 51-year-old mother. The grandmother could potentially be charged with defeating the ends of justice as well.

According to SowetanLIVE, concerned community members played a crucial role in alerting the police to the distressing situation.

Outrage and disbelief

Citizens on social media expressed shock and disbelief at the seemingly heinous act. Many are demanding justice and accountability, mainly because the babies were vulnerable members of society.

See some comments below:

Joe Nathi said:

"Postmortem will do the job and arrest the perpetrators."

Gary Rusch wrote:

"Only a barbarian would do that. There are more options for young mothers."

Ajay Mahlalela Alfred asked:

"Where's love and compassion and sympathy for the innocent souls?"

Moipone Ditsoane mentioned:

"Maybe they killed them. How can they do this mara?"

Sibahle Ndlovu stated:

"Very evil."

Joe Nathi complained:

"Arrest them and after a week or two they are out on R400 bail. No this is a job for the community."

Missing woman's body found in shallow grave

In another article, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Services have apprehended Vicki Terblanche's boyfriend after she was found buried in a shallow grave in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The 42-year-old's boyfriend reported her missing at Mount Road Police Station. Terblanche's body was found in an open field. SAPS spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu says the police were called to a suspicious house on a Friday night.

