SA Reacts As Court Dismisses Bid To Block Misuzulu and Nomzamo Myeni Wedding
- The Pietermaritzburg High Court has dismissed Queen Ntokozo ka Mayisela Zulu's bid to prevent her husband, Misuzulu, from getting married again
- The judge's ruling was based on a letter the Queen wrote to the royal family, requesting intervention
- He ruled that the Queen's application lacked urgency, and South Africans laughed at her application
PIETERMARITZBURG—South Africans slammed Queen Ntokozo kaMayisela Zulu's attempt to prevent King Misuzulu from marrying Nomzamo Myeni, which has hit a snag. The Pietermaritzburg High Court dismissed her application with costs.
What did the judge say?
According to SABC, Judge Bongani Mngadi said the Queen's application lacked urgency. His ruling was supported by a letter that Queen Ntokozo wrote to the Roay family, requesting their assistance. The letter clarifies that she has no issue with King Misuzulu marrying another wife. She wanted to resolve the hurdle of them being married in a civil union.
South Africans mock Amanda du-Pont's rumoured married boyfriend Bafana Sindani: "SA women are brave"
Drama in King Misuzulu's love life
- King Misuzulu filed divorce papers against Queen Ntokozo earlier this year at the Pietermaritzburg High Court
- He allegedly called off his wedding to fiance Nomzamo Myeni and reportedly cancelled her privileges
- However, Misuzulu quelled the allegations and said the wedding was still going to happen
South Africans laughed at the Queen
Netizens commenting on @Am_Blujay's tweet called the Queen out and accused her of disrespecting the Zulu tradition of kings taking more wives.
Ceboz asked:
"How do you marry making and expect him not to take extra wives?"
Ronnie Pitso asked:
"The question is, why would Ndlunkulu challenge iSilo to take an additional wife while she is in a polygamous marriage?"
IamEri'Oluwa said:
"Traditional kings across Africa rarely marry one wife. And no court on earth can stop them from marrying as many wives as possible."
Thembakazi thembi asked:
"What is this sister doing? Challenging the rule of the ancient law of Amakhosi, whether Zulu or Xhosa? Isithembu is for chiefs and kings."
Ms Power asked:
"Didn't she know she married a future king when she married him? Didn't she know kings take more than one wife?"
Misuzulu denies woman who ran to the stage is his girlfriend
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Misuzulu denied the woman who ran to him while he attended a government event was his girlfriend. A video of the incident went viral, showing the woman rushing to the stage during the presidential imbizo in 2024.
Misuzulu said the woman was distressed by the battle of the oral throne between him and his half-brother, Simakade. He asserted that he had no romantic relations with her.
