The Zulu Royal Family drama continues as explosive revelations rock the stability of King Misuzulu and Nomzamo Myeni’s relationship

A source close to the royal family told Briefly News that Myeni and Prince Simphiwe Zulu had a special relationship which angered the King

Zulu was also accused of plotting against Misuzulu in the royal house with Myeni and is allegedly currently in hiding

Tebogo Mokwena, an experienced Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed political and traditional leadership coverage to Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for seven years in South Africa.

Misuzulu's fiance Nomzamo Myeni is allegedly in cahoots with Prince Simphiwe. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL — King Misizulu’s relationship with his fiance Nomzamo Myeni is allegedly on the rocks because of her special relationship with Prince Simphiwe Zulu, who is reportedly in hiding after the king axed him from his position as his spokesperson.

Myeni and Prince Simphiwe’s relationship

Speaking to Briefly News, a source close to the Royal Family said that Prince Simphiwe and Myeni have been working to frustrate iSilo and how he runs the Royal Household. He allegedly pressed ahead with the wedding arrangements despite the King having told him to call it off. He also reportedly tried to influence the king to choose a politically-aligned Prime minister to secure political favours.

Prince Simphiwe has also been accused of going to Eswatini to report the marriage without the King’s consent. He has also been accused of appointing himself to all positions and hiding meetings from the King. He is allegedly in hiding as well. Myeni has reportedly been kicked out of the royal house and was ordered to return to her house in Jozini on 24 January 2025 as the wedding has been called off.

Briefly News sent media enquiries to Prince Simphiwe and Nomzamo Myeni. They did not respond at the time the story was published.

Misuzulu allegedly kicked Nomzamo Myeni out of the royal house. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about the royal family

Misuzulu filed for divorce from his first wife Queen Ntokozo as he was expected to marry Myeni

He fired KwaZulu-Natal’s MEC of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi as the Zulu Nation’s prime minister

Misuzulu denied that the woman who rushed to the stage during a presidential imbizo in 2024 was his girlfriend

Misuzulu denies cancelling wedding

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Misuzulu and Myeni slammed allegations that the wedding was cancelled. This was after news about the wedding’s cancellation went viral. He also denied that he stopped her privileges.

Misuzulu reportedly affirmed that he and Myeni were getting married, and emphasised that he would marry her by force. South Africans were not impressed with the drama happening in the Royal Family.

