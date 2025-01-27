Misuzulu’s Fiance Nomzamo Myeni Accused of Having a “Special Relationship” With Prince Simphiwe Zulu
- The Zulu Royal Family drama continues as explosive revelations rock the stability of King Misuzulu and Nomzamo Myeni’s relationship
- A source close to the royal family told Briefly News that Myeni and Prince Simphiwe Zulu had a special relationship which angered the King
- Zulu was also accused of plotting against Misuzulu in the royal house with Myeni and is allegedly currently in hiding
KWAZULU-NATAL — King Misizulu’s relationship with his fiance Nomzamo Myeni is allegedly on the rocks because of her special relationship with Prince Simphiwe Zulu, who is reportedly in hiding after the king axed him from his position as his spokesperson.
Myeni and Prince Simphiwe’s relationship
Speaking to Briefly News, a source close to the Royal Family said that Prince Simphiwe and Myeni have been working to frustrate iSilo and how he runs the Royal Household. He allegedly pressed ahead with the wedding arrangements despite the King having told him to call it off. He also reportedly tried to influence the king to choose a politically-aligned Prime minister to secure political favours.
Prince Simphiwe has also been accused of going to Eswatini to report the marriage without the King’s consent. He has also been accused of appointing himself to all positions and hiding meetings from the King. He is allegedly in hiding as well. Myeni has reportedly been kicked out of the royal house and was ordered to return to her house in Jozini on 24 January 2025 as the wedding has been called off.
Briefly News sent media enquiries to Prince Simphiwe and Nomzamo Myeni. They did not respond at the time the story was published.
What you need to know about the royal family
- Misuzulu filed for divorce from his first wife Queen Ntokozo as he was expected to marry Myeni
- He fired KwaZulu-Natal’s MEC of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi as the Zulu Nation’s prime minister
- Misuzulu denied that the woman who rushed to the stage during a presidential imbizo in 2024 was his girlfriend
Misuzulu denies cancelling wedding
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Misuzulu and Myeni slammed allegations that the wedding was cancelled. This was after news about the wedding’s cancellation went viral. He also denied that he stopped her privileges.
Misuzulu reportedly affirmed that he and Myeni were getting married, and emphasised that he would marry her by force. South Africans were not impressed with the drama happening in the Royal Family.
