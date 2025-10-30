Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi Responds to Fadiel Adams: “Bring It On”
- The South African Police Service's KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi responded to National Coloured Congress (NCC) President Fadiel Adams
- Adams opened a case against Mkhwanazi after his testimony at the Ad hoc committee, in which he testified about former Police Minister Bheki Cele
- Mkhwanazi apologised for the statements he made, and when Adms opened a case, he clapped back
DURBAN KWAZULU-NATAL — The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, has responded to the case National Coloured Congress president Fadiel Adams opened against him.
According to Sunday World, Mkhwanazi addressed the media and answered questions about a recent statement about former Police Minister Bheki Cele. Mkhwaanzi apologised for alleging that Cele received money from attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala.
Mkhwanazi responds to case
Mkhwanazi was speaking at the launch of the provincial safety festival season plan. He said that any error of omission during the submission was unintentional. He clarified that the statement he presented on 6 July 2025 was not of his doing. He said that he was unfazed by Adams' decision to open a case against him. He said that he harboured no fear of being prosecuted.
"Bring it on," he said.
