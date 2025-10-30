General Mkhwanazi’s Warning Against Matriculants’ Pens Down Parties Leaves South Africa Divided
- General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi shared his anticipation of the festive season, beloved for its end-of-year celebrations
- The Kwazulu-Natal police commissioner made it clear that he does not condone parties with alcohol where minors are involved
- General Mkhwanazi made clear reference to parties where students celebrate finishing exams, typically during November and December season
General Mkhwanazi expressed his wariness over teenagers going to parties after school exam season. He made a public statement about his stance on certain events during the festive season.
A TikTok video showing a snippet of his advice for citizens during the festive season amassed thousands of likes. People flooded the comments following General Mkhwanazi's warning about Dezemba activities.
A clip of General Mkhwanazi reshared by @newsnexussa, warning South African parents about their teens' 'Pens Down' parties quickly amassed thousands of views on TikTok. The KZN police commissioner said Pens Down parties can be dangerous espspecially since underage drinkers are often present. He referred to the phenomenon that is common practice in South Africa when students, often matriculants, finish their end-of-year exams and celebrate at establishments meant for adults. An infamous Pens Down event was the Enyobeni Tavern disaster where teenagers died due to carbon monoxide poisoning in the venue.
General Mkhwanazi told parents that Pens Down parties should not be the reason anyone dies. He said matriculants should instead be focused on their plans for 2026 when it comes to their careers and academics.
JOIN IN: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Briefly News Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
South Africa debates over General Mkhwanazi warning
Some people commented on the video worried that the KZN police commissioner may end up targeting December festivities. Watch General Mkhwanazi's warning about Pens Down events below:
RoseG applauded General Mkhwanazi:
"This is a parent."
Sthembile Ndlovu Mzobe was impressed by the KZN police commissioner:
"The General is also parenting our kids, at the very least we should be supporting the call to speak to our kids."
@vongscharks remarked:
"People still gave a problem of listening to understand neh😳"
Kyle...commented:
"You've gone too far now General ✋ Next you will want to cancel Dezemba 😂."
Asibonge_1 wrote:
"Some people ama domkop ngempela. Mkhwanazi is just warning those who will be attending those parties to exercise caution and enjoy responsibly."
Hhggbhji cheered:
"Proactive leadership in RSA 😭. What a guy."
lumkaa_malimela slammed naysayers:
"What's funny is the same people abathi umkhwanazi uyaphapha, kuzobe kuyibona abafuna usizo ko mkhwanazi if anything goes wrong kulama party. sebefuna "justice". nibe nikhuziwe kahle.
Other Briefly News stories about General Mkhwanazi
- A woman went viral after posting a picture where she fantasised that she was the KZN police commissioner's wife.
- People were thoroughly impressed by General Mkhwanazi when he kept his calm and reassured others after loud shots rang out at the Madlanga Commission.
- General Mkhwanazi shared a chilling warning about how deep corruption goes in South Africa.
- South African women could not stop raving about General Mkhwanazi's looks and one was distraught after he mentioned his wife.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za