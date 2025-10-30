General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi shared his anticipation of the festive season, beloved for its end-of-year celebrations

The Kwazulu-Natal police commissioner made it clear that he does not condone parties with alcohol where minors are involved

General Mkhwanazi made clear reference to parties where students celebrate finishing exams, typically during November and December season

General Mkhwanazi makes statement against Pens Down party. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

A TikTok video showing a snippet of his advice for citizens during the festive season amassed thousands of likes. People flooded the comments following General Mkhwanazi's warning about Dezemba activities.

A clip of General Mkhwanazi reshared by @newsnexussa, warning South African parents about their teens' 'Pens Down' parties quickly amassed thousands of views on TikTok. The KZN police commissioner said Pens Down parties can be dangerous espspecially since underage drinkers are often present. He referred to the phenomenon that is common practice in South Africa when students, often matriculants, finish their end-of-year exams and celebrate at establishments meant for adults. An infamous Pens Down event was the Enyobeni Tavern disaster where teenagers died due to carbon monoxide poisoning in the venue.

General Mkhwanazi told parents that Pens Down parties should not be the reason anyone dies. He said matriculants should instead be focused on their plans for 2026 when it comes to their careers and academics.

General Mkhwanazi was concerned about matriculants who attend Pens Down parties. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

South Africa debates over General Mkhwanazi warning

Some people commented on the video worried that the KZN police commissioner may end up targeting December festivities. Watch General Mkhwanazi's warning about Pens Down events below:

RoseG applauded General Mkhwanazi:

"This is a parent."

Sthembile Ndlovu Mzobe was impressed by the KZN police commissioner:

"The General is also parenting our kids, at the very least we should be supporting the call to speak to our kids."

@vongscharks remarked:

"People still gave a problem of listening to understand neh😳"

Kyle...commented:

"You've gone too far now General ✋ Next you will want to cancel Dezemba 😂."

Asibonge_1 wrote:

"Some people ama domkop ngempela. Mkhwanazi is just warning those who will be attending those parties to exercise caution and enjoy responsibly."

Hhggbhji cheered:

"Proactive leadership in RSA 😭. What a guy."

lumkaa_malimela slammed naysayers:

"What's funny is the same people abathi umkhwanazi uyaphapha, kuzobe kuyibona abafuna usizo ko mkhwanazi if anything goes wrong kulama party. sebefuna "justice". nibe nikhuziwe kahle.

