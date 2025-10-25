The King of the Zulu nation, Misuzulu KaZwelithini, has criticised the KwaZulu-Natal government of provincial unity

The King of the Zulu nation has expressed anger at the KwaZulu-Natal government of provincial unity, claiming it almost undermined his recent royal visit to the United Arab Emirates.

What did the King say?

King Misuzulu KaZwelithini claimed that the provincial government refused to support his trip, which took place from 15 to 21 October 2025, seemingly hoping it would be cancelled. The King said that, with God’s grace, the trip went ahead and was a success. He did not reveal how the trip was ultimately funded after his office’s request for assistance from the GPU was declined.

The King expressed his frustration while briefing his royal council about the week-long trip at the Mashobeni Royal Palace in Pongola. A video released by his private office captures his anger following the high-profile visit, during which he signed several agreements with the monarch of the oil-rich Middle Eastern nation.

The King told his council that the government had shown little support for the trip, leaving the delegation to manage on their own, but he said that through faith, the visit was successfully carried out. He said that they had to struggle to purchase flight tickets and cover accommodation in the UAE, managing on just one meal a day.

The King stated that he told his queen that they would endure the hardship, believing that one day God would reward their sacrifices and provide abundance, as they were undertaking the trip on behalf of the Zulu nation.

The King told the Zulu royals that he was opening up about a struggle he had long kept to himself, facing financial challenges. He said the government had not contributed anything to the trip and had been surprised by how the delegation managed. The King noted that the pictures of them meeting other monarchs, whom the government had initially opposed, spoke volumes.

The royal household’s R86 million budget

He added that this was proof that their ancestors were guiding them and that obstacles could not stop them. The royal household’s R86 million budget is managed by the office of the Premier, and the King must submit a request before undertaking any trip.

Premier’s spokesperson Thamsanqa Ntuli, Lindelani Mbatha, said the King had informed them of the trip “as a courtesy” but did not submit a formal request for logistical support or facilitation, as has been done in previous instances. Mbatha explained that the Premier’s office had assisted with the King’s visa arrangements after receiving a specific request, but the King’s office later confirmed that no further government support was needed.

He noted that if a formal request for additional assistance had been made, it would have been prioritised and promptly provided. Mbatha also emphasised that Premier Ntuli remains committed to supporting the King in his royal duties, both locally and abroad, and continues to hold him in the highest regard for his work on behalf of the people of KwaZulu-Natal and the nation.

