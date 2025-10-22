Two years ago, Pieter-Steph du Toit delivered a spontaneous halftime speech that energised the Springboks during their crucial World Cup semi-final against England

The moment, captured in the documentary Chasing the Sun 2 , revealed the intensity and leadership that sparked a team-wide response

Following the match, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus praised Du Toit for his instinctive leadership and understanding of the team’s needs under pressure

During the tense 2023 Rugby World Cup semi-final against England, the Springboks found themselves trailing 12–6 at halftime, a critical moment in their journey to victory. The atmosphere inside the changeroom was quiet, almost unsettling, until the reigning 2024 World Rugby Player of the Year, Pieter-Steph du Toit, stood up and spoke.

That unplanned speech, captured in the Emmy-nominated Chasing the Sun 2 documentary, became one of the defining moments of South Africa’s campaign.

It was a rare show of emotion from the usually reserved Du Toit, whose words jolted his teammates into action and helped spark the fightback that carried the Boks to victory.

Speaking to Jim Hamilton on RugbyPass TV, Du Toit recalled that the changeroom had been unusually quiet, which was not typical for the team. He said they usually had a plan, but on that day, they had to make one quickly.

He admitted that the speech had been completely spontaneous and had not been planned. Du Toit explained that he simply said what he felt in the moment. He added that he did not talk much normally and that he strongly believed actions spoke louder than words, noting that the way a person played or lived should tell their story.

Du Toit described looking around the room and seeing teammates sitting in silence, unsure of what to do next.

“There was no vibe, no energy, and that’s not what we’re about. We’re about creating energy and moving on to the next job,” he said.

The result spoke for itself. The Springboks clawed their way back to edge England 16–15, then went on to defeat New Zealand in the final. Du Toit was immense that night, making an astonishing 28 tackles in one of the finest defensive performances in Rugby World Cup history.

Rassie Erasmus gives credit where it’s due

After the tournament, Du Toit revealed that coach Rassie Erasmus had publicly praised him for stepping up. He said that the next day, Erasmus showed the clip and commented that he understood the situation, which Du Toit added had meant a lot to him.

Du Toit also admitted that he had felt uneasy when the footage appeared on television. He explained that, in South Africa, he wanted to be a role model for children and did not want to swear on TV, but he was glad that the full context of the moment had been shown.

A speech that became part of Bok folklore

What began as a raw moment of honesty has since become part of Springbok folklore, a reminder of the team’s spirit and unity under pressure.

Du Toit’s message remains simple and timeless: when the chips are down, make a plan and fight together.

Du Toit went on to make history in 2024 when he became the first South African to win the prestigious World Rugby Player of the Year award twice. That triumph cemented his status as one of the greatest Springboks of the modern era.

He first scooped the coveted accolade in 2019, following a phenomenal Rugby World Cup campaign that saw South Africa lift the Webb Ellis Cup. Now, five years later, Du Toit's unmatched consistency, power, and leadership on the field have once again earned him global recognition, placing him in a league of his own.

Coach Rassie Erasmus 2025 has identified Du Toit as one of the potential successors to Siya Kolisi as the Boks captain, due to his incredible leadership qualities on the pitch.

