Dricus du Plessis is back in the gym, determined to rebuild after a tough defeat that exposed gaps in his skill set

His camp has shifted focus toward strengthening one crucial area before stepping back into the octagon

Talk is growing around who he might face next, with fans and analysts weighing in on possible matchups

South African MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is back in intense training as he looks to improve on the weaknesses that cost him his UFC middleweight title in August 2025.

Dricus du Plessis was defeated by Khamzat Chimaev in August 2025 to lose his championship title. Image: Geoff Stillfox

The former UFC champion suffered a tough defeat to Russian-born Khamzat Chimaev in a one-sided bout that went the distance.

After five gruelling rounds, the judges awarded Chimaev a unanimous decision victory, ending Du Plessis’s reign as champion. Despite the setback, the South African star has vowed that the loss will not define his career.

Du Plessis focuses on wrestling

Much of Du Plessis’s defeat was attributed to his struggles in the wrestling department, an area where Chimaev has long been dominant.

In the aftermath, Du Plessis’s coach, Morne Visser, confirmed that the fighter would not be rushing into another bout. Instead, the team is concentrating on refining the skills that Chimaev exploited, particularly grappling and takedown defence.

“Our focus is clear improve the wrestling, get stronger, and prepare to face Chimaev again,” Visser was quoted as saying.

On Saturday, 18 October, Du Plessis shared images on Instagram showing him in full wrestling training, appearing determined and focused as he worked to sharpen his ground game. The pictures showed a fighter in 'beast mode,' hungry to reclaim his belt and silence the critics.

UFC President Dana White comes in between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev during a press conference in August 2025. Image: Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

Possible return fight against Paulo Costa

While speculation grows around Du Plessis’s next fight, MMA experts believe the former champion may need one or two comeback bouts to re-establish himself before another title shot. One potential opponent being strongly linked is Paulo Costa, who recently secured a victory over Roman Kopylov.

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen recently weighed in on the potential clash, calling it a perfect matchup.

“Costa issued the callout, and he nailed it,” Sonnen said.

“There might not be a better fight available for Du Plessis right now it’s a competitive, exciting matchup for both men.”

Fellow MMA expert Brian Darrell also commented on Du Plessis’s loss, saying the South African needed to “go back to the drawing board” and rebuild. Darrell noted that while Du Plessis’s strength and power had made him champion, those assets were not enough against Chimaev’s superior wrestling.

He added that Du Plessis’s coaching team needed to take responsibility for the defeat, suggesting they could have better prepared him for Chimaev’s relentless takedown strategy.

For now, Du Plessis appears focused and determined to evolve. His message to fans and critics is clear: the comeback is underway, and he intends to reclaim what was once his.

