The King of the Zulu Nation, Misuzulu kaZwelethini, said he plans on replacing taverns with churches

He slammed the impact of alcoholism in KwaZulu-Natal communities and attributed it to the presence of taverns in the province

South Africans slammed him and questioned why he did not create employment instead of building places of worship

Tebogo Mokwena, an experienced Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed political and traditional leadership coverage to Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for seven years in South Africa.

Misulu said taverns and nightclubs were destroying the nation. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL — Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelethini received criticism for saying that he would tear taverns and nightclubs down in KwaZulu-Natal and replace them with churches.

What did Misuzulu say?

Newzroom Afrika posted a video of iSilo speaking at an event recently. He said he was planning on tearing taverns down. He slammed taverns and accused them of killing the nation. He said it would be better if there were more churches than taverns and nightclubs. He said that God is looking to him to lead the Zulu Nation and said he is always surrounded by pastors of his church.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video here:

What you need to know about Misuzulu

Misuzulu slammed the impact of taverns. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What did South Africans say?

Netizens were not impressed with him.

Vincy said:

"When the nation is led by the blind. Closing of taverns should be followed by the opening of what could create employment."

former Kleva Black said:

"We don't want more churches. We want factories, youth centres and community outreach programmes."

Incontrovertible Truth said:

"We hear you, Bayede Daws. But try building more libraries instead."

Sbusiso Nkabinde asked:

"How is building more churches going to eradicate poverty and high rates of youth unemployment? What you need to do is build more factories and equip unemployed people with necessary skills so that they can put food on the table."

Donovan Calin Meyer said:

"We need job creation centres, manufacturing and agriculture processing. We lack education centres focusing on 4IR and artificial intelligence.

Nelisiwe said:

"Our king lives in a fantasy world."

Afamefuna G asked:

"Why not build industries or convocational centres?"

Misuzulu baptised in Shembe church

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Misuzulu was baptised as a member of the Shembe Church in June 2024. He was the first Zulu monarch to be baptised in the church.

Traditionally, Zulu monarchs have been members of the Anglican Church and have been baptised as such. South Africans weighed in and shared their opinions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News