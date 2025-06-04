Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority (ZimParks) has announced it would be culling elephants to reduce the population

ZimParks stated that the elephant meat would be distributed to local communities, while the ivory would be state property

Social media users shared hilarious reactions to the news, with many suggesting the country sell the animals instead

ZimParks will be culling elephants in the country and distributing the meat to local communities. Image: Cameron Spencer/ @Zimparks

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

ZIMBABWE – A decision by Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority (ZimParks) to cull elephants in the country is causing quite a stir online.

ZimParks announced that it would cull dozens of elephants due to a rapid increase in the animal’s population in the country. Zimbabwe has the second-biggest elephant population in the world after Botswana.

ZimParks announces plans to cull elephants

In an official statement on Tuesday, 3 June 2025, ZimParks announced that it would start at a private game reserve in the southeast, where 50 elephants would be initially targeted.

While the wildlife authority plans to start with 50, it did not confirm how many elephants would be killed in total, or over what period.

"Elephant meat from the management exercise will be distributed to local communities, while ivory will be state property that will be handed over to ZimParks for safekeeping," its statement read.

Elephant population balloons at Save Valley Conservancy

ZimParks explained that the decision was made due to the rising number of elephants. The wildlife authority noted that an aerial survey in 2024 showed that the Save Valley Conservancy had 2,550 elephants. This was more than triple its carrying capacity, which is 800.

At least 200 have been moved to other parks over the past five years, but this has done little to solve the problem. 200 elephants were also culled in 2024, the country’s first major cull since 1988.

You can view the statement below.

Social media users amused by ZimParks’ decision

The decision to cull the animals and give the food to community members has sparked hilarious reactions online as many joked about the situation in the country.

Cassie Serithi exclaimed:

“😮 Oh my God. What the hell, man? 😳 Animals are taking over Zimbabwe, and Zimbabweans are taking over South Africa 🤣.

Gareth Smith asked:

“Don't they have any farmers left?”

Kudzaishe Cassie Muteti said:

“I didn't know elephant meat could be eaten. I'm coming home, coming home, tell the world that I'm coming home.”

Phumzile Kamogelo Shaddy Themba added:

“Zimbabwe i dom neh. Can't they just sell them and use the money to fix some of the problems they are experiencing? Rather than eating them and going to the toilet afterwards. Yoh. My Africa, bathong.”

Norman C Maphosa Marowa suggested:

“They must sell some of the elephants to Donald Trump, then use the money to fix roads or something.”

Thato Ramatiisa joked:

“That meat will find itself here in South Africa and be sold as 'affordable beef'. Look out on Facebook market.”

Tshingana Sandiso Prehessure stated:

“Zimbabweans, go home. Your government is going to provide you with fresh meat.”

Proff AB asked:

“Quick one. Who eats elephant meat except the Chinese? They eat anything that moves.”

Lesedi Molopyane questioned:

“Can't they relocate the animals, or auction them off or sell them?”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News