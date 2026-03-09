Media personality Sbahle Mpisane opened up about her decision behind one of her cosmetic surgeries

During an interview, she explained how she became insecure about her appearance after seeing other women on social media and reading the comments made about her appearance

The comment section erupted as online users discussed Sbahle's decision, with many touching on the effects of cyberbullying

Sbahle Mpisane spoke about what influenced her decision to undergo cosmetic surgery. Image: sbahle_mpisane

Fitness influencer and media personality Sbahle Mpisane has sparked a heated online debate after detailing the motivations behind one of her cosmetic procedures.

In a candid interview with Thembuluwo "Owamie" Netshivhazwaulu on 8 March 2024, the Fitness Bunnie admitted she chose to get her bust done because of the pressure to look perfect online, revealing that comparing herself to other women on social media made her feel insecure.

"I knew I didn't have the best bust because I would see other people and would be like, 'Oh my God, if mine were that good.'"

Sbahle revealed that while she initially thought she had a "perfect" chest, negative comments about her appearance fuelled her decision to get work done, saying that while she mostly maintains a private life, trolls had a way of always finding flaws.

"Not much is known about me, but people try to find something to say."

The surgery was done in Turkey, where many local stars have gone to buy their dream bodies, from liposuctions to the famous BBL. And while the augmentation is her most known procedure, it was not Sbahle's first time getting work done.

The reality TV personality has also gotten a Rhinoplasty, which is a non-surgical nose job. She explained that after her near-fatal accident in 2018, the bridge of her nose was fractured, and the procedure was to help it return to its previous shape.

"Due to damage from my car accident, I decided on this treatment to heighten my nasal bridge, giving it an elevation like before."

Sbahle Mpisane's reason for getting surgery was influenced by the insecurity from the negative comments about her appearance. Images: sbahle_mpisane

Known for her candid revelations about her personal experiences and seemingly troubled family life, Sbahle's statements about the pressures of cyberbullying ignited a heated debate online.

However, instead of increased mockery, the comment section was flooded with concern for the star’s mental health and self-image, sparking a wider debate on the toxic pressures of fame.

Watch Sbahle Mpisane's video below.

Social media reacts to Sbahle Mpisane's revelations

Online users weighed in on Sbahle's reason behind her procedure. Read some of their comments below.

thabanisandile3 said:

"Surely this is concerning to see people change their lifestyle due to online bullying. We can do better as a society."

LuckygirlWaseSA wrote:

"Imagine having to change your appearance because of other people. It's not easy being in the public eye."

BuyaniMchunu asked:

"Why is it that rich people have low self-esteem?"

Online users weighed in on the reason Sbahle Mpisane underwent cosmetic surgery. Image: sbahle_mpisane

linn8854 noted:

"Sbahle is beautiful and rich, but she needs to take care of her mental health. It's not healthy to change yourself so much just to please strangers on the internet. Hope her loved ones can help her."

debramadibana advised:

"That’s so sad! So how many things is she going to change because people commented on it?? People will always talk, just learn to block out the noise."

Elizabeth9_Lizbet responded:

"People will still HATE, it’s a projection of how they feel about themselves. I'm not saying don’t go under the knife, but may your reason to go under the knife not be because of BULLYING. Sad."

