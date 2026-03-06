Actress Nomzamo Mbatha was a hot topic after footage from her recent interview went viral, with fans focusing on her makeup

The star was speaking proudly of Shaka iLembe , and the overwhelming reception the team received from viewers

Social media users could not look past the makeup, admitting that the star's striking beauty was overshadowed

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha's makeup caused a stir. Image: Nomzamo_m

Source: Instagram

It's not every day that you see a stunner like Shaka ILembe actress Nomzamo Mbatha getting dragged for her makeup.

The actress's botched makeup had Instagram talking, with some offering their advice.

Nomzamo's makeup stirs debate

She was in an interview with CNN when her setting powder stole the spotlight. Nomzamo spoke proudly of the success of Shaka iLembe and the immense support they received from viewers.

As she spoke, her blush and setting powder did all the talking, and this disappointed legions of her fans. The video shared by CNN was captioned:

"South African actor @nomzamo_m has long been in the spotlight, but her role as Queen Nandi in the hit series “Shaka iLembe” is redefining her identity. She tells CNN’s @larrymadowo about the overwhelming support she’s received."

Fans noticed her pale look while wearing her makeup heavily.

zanele6999 asked:

"She’s beautiful, but who did her makeup?"re

nomsking slammed:

"They did NOMZAMO dirty here! Can’t you tell me the camera didn’t see she looked like this? I mean, he lit the interview, right?!

tsiamondlanzi said:

"The makeup, my goodness. Love this woman!! What an impacable of a human being she is... @nomzamo_m I really admire your work and how you portray such bold and powerful characters, haii Mommy keep on doing what you are doing!! Izandla zindlula ikhanda."

thandi4realny questioned:

"Make-up? No, mam. When I dind artist when I find you!🤞🏽😭

zakzr questioned:

"Unfortunately, all the makeup comments are completely valid. This is unacceptable for this level of production. Who did her make up. That person must be fired for disrespecting Queen Nandi?"

thandolamour said:

"The makeup is distracting honestly. That unblended powder is distracting moghirl, what happened?e

Watch the Instagram video below:

