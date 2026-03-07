Former The Queen actress Simphiwe Ngema failed to impress South Africans with her recent dance video

The former Muvhango star's dancing clip was shared on social media over the weekend

South Africans on social media responded to the content creator's dancing skills

SA reacts to a video of Simz Ngema dancing: "She doesn't have aura"

Source: Instagram

Former Muvhango actress Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema recently received mixed reviews on social media when she posted her dancing video.

Ngema previously made headlines when she admitted to having plastic surgery after the birth of her second child.

The former actress and content creator recently celebrated her son's birthday with her partner Tinyo Chinyani.

Social media user @Motso_Belk29 shared a video of the actress dancing on her X account on Friday, 6 February 2026.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Y’all can call me whatever, but this girl doesn’t have aura maan aii," she captioned the clip.

Social media users react to Ngema's video

@ngwanesiyabong1 said:

"For a Zulu girl, she must be humble enough to use pink water to steam off the bad aura, abe right," (for her to be okay).

@Sharyberry_M replied:

"She is a good girl, not a baddie. She should be a Gail Mabalane kind of woman. That’s where her aura is at."

@SinahDrey reacted:

"I think she does. It just gets lost in doing things like this, which she should not be doing. She is too classy for this. Imagine Ms Basetsana trying to do this. Same vibe. Sims naturally has that rich aunt aura, not this."

@elonjohnson1639 wrote:

"If she is in the wrong lane, maybe she will make a good housewife, because she lacks the aura of being a street girl."

@destiny_ndlovu reacted:

"She lost it while visiting Thabo Bester in prison."

@RefilweMpa responded:

"I think she’s trying so hard to be 'that girl'; since she met the father of her kids. People expect people who look like him to be with baddies. She wasn’t doing all this with Dumi."

@phestahiver said:

"She looks seriously boring."

@LadyMpopi wrote:

"She and Pearl Thusi lack that thing. Maybe that's why they are all over the place."

@ntlok6 reacted:

"I don't like saying this, but something is not right about her; it feels like whenever there are cameras, she puts on a character, which she's also not good at playing it."

@NMojaji said:

"Losing her hubby really did a number on her. I don't know, man, do celebrities do cleansing after they lose their partners?"

@_Zukoh_ responded:

"She doesn't know izinto ezimfanelayo nezingamfaneli. The way that she is, she should've been a CA working in Sandton, raising her kids, nendoda yakhe... play far away from the entertainment industry."

SA reacts to a video of Simz Ngema dancing: "She doesn't have aura"

Source: Instagram

Tino Chinyani and Simphiwe Ngema Share family photos

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Tino Chinyani and Simphiwe Ngema shared a series of sweet family moments, capturing the joy of spending quality time with their children.

The couple celebrated a major milestone by picking up their new vehicle, ushering in the new year with a special outing to the dealership.

Fans were left in awe of the heartwarming snapshots, with many taking to social media to celebrate the couple’s happiness and the warmth of their family dynamic.

Source: Briefly News